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Jaguars Inactives List Comes With Quinn Ewers Update Before Broncos Game

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New York Giants and Miami Dolphins Joint Practice
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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Quinn Ewers #14 of the Miami Dolphins warms up during joint practice with the New York Giants at Baptist Health Training Complex on August 20, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped their inactives on Sunday morning, and it had quite an unexpected name.

Second-year quarterback Quinn Ewers was among the players inactive for the Jaguars rematch vs. the Broncos in Week 2.

Meaning Nick Mullens will be the backup for Trevor Lawrence at the Mile High. The Jaguars just brought Quinn Ewers onto their roster on Aug. 29 via a trade with the Miami Dolphins, in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Jacksonville Jaguars Drop Inactive Players List

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
GettyQuinn Ewers on Jaguars inactives list for Broncos Game.

The Jaguars deactivated Ewers and six other players 90 minutes before kickoff. Here is the complete list of all players deactivated.

LB Jack Kiser, who is just coming off a knee injury and a roller coaster ride to Jacksonville’s 53-man squad, was also on the list.

  • Quarterback Quinn Ewers
  • Wide receiver C.J. Williams
  • Tight end Tanner Koziol
  • Offensive Lineman Daniel Faalele
  • Defensive end Wesley Williams
  • Linebacker Jack Kiser
  • Safety Jalen Huskey

Pankti Parmar Pankti Parmar is an Ahmedabad-based writer and editor who has spent more than a four covering sports, with a deep focus on college football. She has worked for publishing houses like The Sporting News and FanSided, where she reported, wrote, and edited coverage across the gridiron: from Saturday Night news and analysis to larger stories shaping the College Football Playoff.. More about Pankti Parmar

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Jaguars Inactives List Comes With Quinn Ewers Update Before Broncos Game

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