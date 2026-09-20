MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Quinn Ewers #14 of the Miami Dolphins warms up during joint practice with the New York Giants at Baptist Health Training Complex on August 20, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped their inactives on Sunday morning, and it had quite an unexpected name.
Second-year quarterback Quinn Ewers was among the players inactive for the Jaguars rematch vs. the Broncos in Week 2.
Meaning Nick Mullens will be the backup for Trevor Lawrence at the Mile High. The Jaguars just brought Quinn Ewers onto their roster on Aug. 29 via a trade with the Miami Dolphins, in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
LB Jack Kiser, who is just coming off a knee injury and a roller coaster ride to Jacksonville’s 53-man squad, was also on the list.
Quarterback Quinn Ewers
Wide receiver C.J. Williams
Tight end Tanner Koziol
Offensive Lineman Daniel Faalele
Defensive end Wesley Williams
Linebacker Jack Kiser
Safety Jalen Huskey
Pankti Parmar Pankti Parmar is an Ahmedabad-based writer and editor who has spent more than a four covering sports, with a deep focus on college football. She has worked for publishing houses like The Sporting News and FanSided, where she reported, wrote, and edited coverage across the gridiron: from Saturday Night news and analysis to larger stories shaping the College Football Playoff.. More about Pankti Parmar
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The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped their inactives list on Sunday morning, and fresh addition QB Quinn Ewers was on it.
Jaguars Inactives List Comes With Quinn Ewers Update Before Broncos Game