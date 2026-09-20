Jaguars Inactives List Comes With Quinn Ewers Update Before Broncos Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped their inactives on Sunday morning, and it had quite an unexpected name.

Second-year quarterback Quinn Ewers was among the players inactive for the Jaguars rematch vs. the Broncos in Week 2.

Meaning Nick Mullens will be the backup for Trevor Lawrence at the Mile High. The Jaguars just brought Quinn Ewers onto their roster on Aug. 29 via a trade with the Miami Dolphins, in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Jacksonville Jaguars Drop Inactive Players List

The Jaguars deactivated Ewers and six other players 90 minutes before kickoff. Here is the complete list of all players deactivated.

LB Jack Kiser, who is just coming off a knee injury and a roller coaster ride to Jacksonville’s 53-man squad, was also on the list.