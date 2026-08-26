Jaguars Get Relieving Brian Thomas Jr. Injury Update Before Preseason Finale

The Jacksonville Jaguars receiving corps battle was interesting enough as it was, but Tuesday added a whole new layer to the three-way fight between Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and Jakobi Meyers for the WR1 spot.

Brian Thomas Jr. gave Jacksonville an early scare during Tuesday’s joint practice with Tampa Bay.

On the very first snap of 11-on-11 drills, Thomas blew past the Bucs’ secondary to track down a 40-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence.

He completed the catch for a touchdown but landed hard on his shoulder and came up clutching the injury. Thomas stayed on the field for one more rep before Jacksonville’s training staff pulled him to the sideline to get him checked, and ultimately shut him down for the rest of the day.

Jaguars HC Liam Coen Says He’s Fine

The chaos caused instant panic, but head coach Liam Coen was already scheduled to get behind the podium to handle the situation.

Coen called the move precautionary, expecting Thomas to be ready for Week 1.

“I think he’s alright. He just came down on his shoulder,” the Jaguars HC said after practice, according to ESPN’s Jaguars Insider Michael DiRocco.

“I think just holding him out was smart, keep him out and get him to go for Cleveland.”

The timing couldn’t have been worse for Thomas Jr. Coming off a sophomore slump, Thomas was already under pressure to re-establish himself as Trevor Lawrence’s go-to guy.

Missing crucial reps late in August doesn’t just stall his momentum—it leaves the door ajar for Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington to outdo him heading into Week 1. It was the final week for him to make his final push to eclipse his competitors if Coen let him have some reps in the preseason finale against Green Bay.

The Jaguars are yet to decide whether they’re resting their main guys. But Thomas Jr. will not, even if they do.