Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen confirmed that center Robert Hainsey will miss the team’s Week 11 game against the New York Giants. Hainsey left the team’s Week 10 win against the Tennessee Titans. Coen confirmed that backup center Jonah Monheim will start for the team.

“Yeah, I can confirm,” said Coen. “We’ll be playing with Jonah this week.”

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Monheim started two games last season and has already appeared in four games this season. He played 33 snaps in Week 10.

Jacksonville Jaguars Confirm Robert Hainsey is Out and Jonah Monheim Will Start

Coen noted earlier this week that the team attempts to get Monheim work with the first-team throughout the week in practice. He noted that the team has a lot of confidence in him due to his experience despite being a second-year, seventh-round pick.

“Huge, they got a good amount of work,” said Coen.

Coen added that this has been going on since training camp. They have had Monheim on a strong development plan.

“Really, in training camp and then obviously I think our offensive coaches do a really nice job of repping those guys throughout the course of a week,” admitted Coen. “Whether it’s in the walkthroughs and out at practice. Like, we do a nice job, I think, of giving guys reps throughout the course of the week that potentially could play.

Coen noted this should help with the communication aspect, as the team will be playing in New York, which could be a loud environment.

“He and Jonah are on the same page,” said Coen on the communication between Trevor Lawrence and his new center. Obviously, being on the road again, hostile environment, the silent cadence, all that kind of stuff is going to be very important to our procedure and operation this week. So, it’s good that we’ve been getting a lot of those reps.”

The team is high on Monheim and views him as a potential future starter.

Jaguars Will Not Limit Playbook with Monheim

Coen added that the team was very high on him coming out of USC. He felt that he fell in the draft due to a lack of measurables, but they were very high on his tape.

“Jonah does a phenomenal job with understanding what the scheme is, understanding his , strengths, weaknesses, angles, how to be able to, get his hat in the right place, hand placement, details, and he plays his tail off,” said Coen, praising his second-year player. “He can run. He’s athletic. He can move around pretty good.”

The Jaguars have a tough decision to make with Hainsey and his cap hit next year. They could save $4m in cap space by moving on from Hainsey and starting Monheim. If Monheim impresses this week, it could go a long way in his future trajectory with the Jags. The team is at the New York Giants in Week 11.