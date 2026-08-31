Saints’ Spencer Rattler Draws Trade Interest From Unlikely AFC Contender

The New Orleans Saints made a decision and instantly felt the after-effects of it.

Right after they announced Tyler Shough as their starting quarterback, the front office’s phone started going off for their backup quarterback, who came up short in the offseason’s QB2 battle.

With Zach Wilson clearly having the upper hand with his experience over him, Spencer Rattler suddenly finds himself on shaky ground. But rival, QB-needy front offices couldn’t help but notice his 100-yard pick-six against the Rams and the strong preseason finale finish vs. the Cowboys.

Jacksonville Jaguars Inquired About Spencer Rattler’s Availability

That film caught the eye of an unusual AFC South contender, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags reportedly came calling about Rattler’s availability ahead of the final cuts, according to Saints’ insider Nick Underhill.

However, Mickey Loomis refused to sell low, forcing Jacksonville to pivot to Quinn Ewers.

The Jaguars made the Ewers trade Saturday, hours before the final roster cuts, for a 2028 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins.

That’s where the surprise hit. On paper, Jacksonville wasn’t viewed as a QB-needy team, with veteran Nick Mullens already locked in as Trevor Lawrence’s primary backup.

That is also why the trade looked like Liam Coen simply adding third-string depth at first. But the real picture clicked into focus Sunday, when the Jags outright cut Mullens and waived Joey Aguilar to pave the way for Ewers.

While Lawrence is entering the year in prime MVP contention, Coen is taking a risk by handing the keys to a second-year passer with minimal NFL experience if an emergency strikes.

With just four career starts and a 66.3% completion rate, Ewers is a gamble, but one that Coen and the Jaguars are clearly willing to take.

Why Jaguars Wanted Rattler

Considering the financial math, Jaguars roster overhaul makes total sense.

Mullens was commanding veteran backup money to sit on the pine. By reaching out on Rattler, the Jags were hunting for high-upside insurance on a budget—attempting to grab a 5th-round rookie deal carrying a modest $1.1 million base salary over the next three years.

When Mickey Loomis wouldn’t bite, Jacksonville pivoted to Ewers’ dirt-cheap $960K cap hit. It cost Jacksonville just a 2028 sixth-rounder while clearing Mullens’ veteran salary off the books.

More than James Gladstone, Ewers’ addition is a major win for Coen as well. Black and Teal’s Carlos Sanchez writes how it gives Coen a shot at doubling down on his quarterback whisperer reputation with a developmental prospect.

“You could make the case that the biggest winner of the trade is Liam Coen, since he’ll get a developmental prospect to work with. In Ewers, the second-year head coach will get a reclamation project that could confirm his status as a quarterback whisperer,” Sanchez writes.

For Ewers, Coen’s guidance could be the door to his breakout year.

“Back in college, Coen got the most out of Will Levis. He did the same for Matthew Stafford and Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively. Trevor Lawrence was next, and he could help Ewers build his stock.”