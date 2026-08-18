Jaguars Urged to Trade $3.9M Star Receiver to Chiefs in ‘Realistic’ Pitch

Despite his second-season slump, the Jaguars consistently shut down all incoming trade calls for Brian Thomas Jr. before the last deadline, as The Athletic reported last week.

But what if they get an offer so good that they can’t say no?

FanSided’s Justin Carter put together a trade pitch that does just that, crafting a package sweet enough to actually get the Jaguars to hear Kansas City out.

Jags get two Draft Picks and an RB

In Carter’s proposed blockbuster deal, the Chiefs send two 2027 draft picks, a Round 2 pick and a Round 5 pick, alongside second-year running back Brashard Smith.

The two draft picks are “nice,” but the real deal for the Jags is Smith. Outside of Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr., the Jaguars carry a relatively thin running back room and lack serious depth.

“Jacksonville has two solid backs in Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr., but this is still among one of the league’s weakest running back rooms, so taking a shot on Smith’s upside as a receiving back is worth it,” Carter writes.

At Jacksonville, Coen can actually turn the converted wide receiver into an actually useful resource without spending much cap space.

“The converted wide receiver didn’t really do what Chiefs fans hoped he would as a rookie and now the team added three running backs this offseason, so Smith is theoretically available.”

More than their need for some backfield stability, they can afford this move because the wide receiver room is changing anyway. Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington are swallowing up heavy snaps, making it easy to trade an inconsistent Thomas for draft picks and clear more playing time for Travis Hunter.

Thomas Jr. Solves Kansas City’s Big WR Question

“The Kansas City Chiefs have a very obvious need at wide receiver, so it seems obvious that they’ll be connected to any potential wide receiver trades. Rashee Rice is a solid No. 1 receiver, but Xavier Worthy has been inconsistent. The receiving unit behind those two is rough. The team added Cyrus Allen in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft and there’s been some hype there, but it’s hard to call this a group that is good enough for Patrick Mahomes to win a Super Bowl with,” Carter explains.

It’s not just the Chiefs’ wide receiver woes either. On paper, Thomas’ skill set is a dream match for Mahomes’ deep ball because he’s spent the entire offseason building his rapport with Trevor Lawrence. That was all just hype and expectations, until he lived up to them during the joint practices with the Saints.

He would be an easy first or second option if he ends up with KC. Carter feels the Chiefs might even end up overpaying if it means getting Thomas.

“So, adding Thomas — someone who has the potential to be a first or second option — is one of those things you have to jump at if you have the chance, and you should be willing to overpay a bit to make it happen.”