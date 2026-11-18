It took the Jacksonville Jaguars’ versatile weapon a year for the team to settle him in and understand what roles he can have on offense and defense. Head coach Liam Coen told Pat McAfee that finding a role for Hunter was easy to do, not because of his versatility, but because of his willingness to help the team.

“Travis is a stud,” said Coen. “I mean, all he wants to do is win. You look at a guy that is truly team-first, we above me. That’s everything that he is.”

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Last year Hunter played 323 snaps at wide receiver, and this year he is down to 49 snaps. He only had 162 snaps on defense last season and is up to 462 this year.

Jacksonville Jaguars HC Liam Coen Discusses Plan For Travis Hunter

Coen made it clear that the team is confident in him on both sides of the ball. However, the roster started to shape around them needing help in the defensive backfield more than they do at skill player.

“So when you looked at, all right, you finished the season off, and we had acquired Jakobi Meyers, obviously throughout the season last year, and he ended up playing pretty well on offense as the year ended up,” said Coen on the decision to switch Hunter from mostly offense to mostly defense. So you look at the off-season, well, where do we have a need? Where do we have a true void in terms of where we want to go have somebody go compete to help our team win?And it was that corner.”

Coen said they discussed the plan with Hunter as he was recovering from an LCL injury that ended his rookie season in Week 7.

Jaguars Getting the Most From Hunter

He noted that it was easy to get Hunter to switch sides.

“Easy conversations with Travis,” said Coen on the offseason plans. “He said, “Coach, whatever we got to do to win football games, that’s all I want to do. I just want to get back out on the field with these guys, coming off the injury, and go help this team win.”

Coen added that the proof is in the results. Hunter has three interceptions and could be on his way to an All-Pro season.

“Three interceptions, almost single-handedly got us back in the Houston game out in London, was a huge spark for us on offense in that game as well,” noted Coen. “So this guy’s a total stud. He works his tail off. The players love him. Everybody’s engaged with him. And he’s just going to continue to get better. I really just believe that this guy is a true winner. He’s going to help our organization continue to go forward.”

The Jaguars are getting the most from Hunter in his second year. They are starting to look justified in trading up in the 2025 NFL Draft for him. Jacksonville takes on the New York Giants in Week 11. We will see how much Hunter plays on offense.