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Jacksonville Jaguars Star Trevor Lawrence Announced Heartfelt Personal News

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JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence is entering his 6th season in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback is coming off a strong season where he threw for over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdown passes.

Jaguars Star Trevor Lawrence Announced Personal News

GettyTrevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ahead of the NFL season, Lawrence made a heartfelt post to Instagram with his wife (announcing that they expecting their second child).

They wrote: “The four of us 🧸🩵 Thank you Jesus for our baby boy!!”

There were nearly 100,000 likes on the post in seven hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Makenzie Rencher 💙: “Another bestie boy 😭😭😭😭 I couldn’t love the 4 of you more!!!!!!”

@mmckenziemowry: “I can’t WAIT to meet the sweetest whittle buddy! 💙🧸 Auntie life is the sweetest. My heart is exploding with joy 🥰”

@susanmsperry: “Sooo precious! Congratulations 🥹 love yall!!”

@jdefee5: “With the first pick in the 2047 NFL draft the Jacksonville jaguars select”

GettyTrevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after a play against the New York Jets during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida.

@torren_k33: “At last, William Trevor Lawrence Jr. will take us to the promised land and win Super Bowl 87 in the black and teal”

@hugsandsnugs_jax: “You are so loved already baby boy Lawrence 💙💙 can’t wait to meet you!!!!”

@krystalrobertsonharris: “I’m crying this is soooo sweet I can’t wait to meet baby boy 😍😍😍😍😍”

@summerjuraszek: “OH MY GOSH!!!!!!!!!!! Baby boy 😭🤍soooo happy!!!! Big sister Shae bug 🥹”

Looking At Lawrence And The Jaguars

GettyTrevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Mandatory Minicamp at Miller Electric Center on June 09, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Lawrence was the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after a legendary college career at Clemson.

He has helped turn around the Jaguars franchise, as they have made the NFL playoffs twice in his first five years.

Last year, they went 13-4 (and won the AFC South) before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

GettyTrevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs out prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jaguars will play their first game of the new season on September 13 when they host the Cleveland Browns.

They open up the preseason on August 15 when they visit the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Jacksonville Jaguars Star Trevor Lawrence Announced Heartfelt Personal News

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