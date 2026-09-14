Trevor Lawrence Had Special Keepsake for Jaguars Rookie Josh Cameron’s First NFL TD

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence threw the 100th touchdown of his career vs. the Browns on Sunday, and he didn’t even take note of that at first. The Jaguars were on a roll vs. Cleveland, and Lawrence was far too busy making sure they won before appreciating his career milestone.

But it wasn’t just Lawrence alone who was celebrating a career milestone. Rookie Josh Cameron also threw the first touchdown of his NFL career.

Lawrence still has the football that he scored his first career touchdown with. Although it would have been nice to keep the one he scored his 100th with, the Jaguars QB instead kept it for Cameron’s first, saying it would mean more for Cameron.

Jaguars Trevor Lawrence’s Special Gift for Josh Cameron’s First NFL Touchdown

“He can keep it,” Lawrence said post-game, according to Action Sports Jax. “I guess I’ve got to get 200 [touchdown passes] now. I’ll keep that one.”

Cameron’s 4-yard catch with 1:42 remaining in the first quarter between cornerback Denzel Ward and safety Grant Delpit gave the Jaguars a 14-0 lead.

“It’s definitely a play that we kind of practiced all week, and whenever I saw the safety kind of cheated over to the left, I was like, ‘OK, it’s probably going to come my way’,” Cameron said, who also caught a 16-yard pass in the third quarter.

“Usually in practice, [our defense] was cheating the other way, but I’m like, ‘OK, let me lock in.’ And so, I just did my job, and then I turned, and as soon as the ball kind of came at me, it was there.”

Cameron already making noise in Week 1 for the Jaguars is remarkable, considering they already have battles going on in their receiving corps.

Even with all the competition between Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, with even Travis Hunter taking occasional offensive snaps, Cameron and CJ William still made it to their 53-man roster, and a chance to play in the season-opener.

Liam Coen Praises Cameron’s TD

Even head coach Coen couldn’t help but praise Cameron’s throw in following the Jags’ 34-10 win over the Browns.

“It was a heck of a throw by Trevor as well, threading the needle. But man, Josh has continued to put that on tape,” Coen told the media. “He’s done it for us all throughout training camp, really making contested tough catches. Even when he’s covered, the quarterbacks do trust him to put it in his vicinity, and he’s going to make a play.”

Coen continued, “But yeah, for Josh to be able to come out here in his first NFL real action, minus the preseason, and catch a touchdown on a contested catch. Then he had to come back on our sideline that I thought he ran a really good route on [Denzel] Ward, and that’s got to give him a ton of confidence moving forward.”

If Cameron continues handling the ball the way he did in Week 1, Lawrence’s goal to reach 200 career touchdowns and keep that football won’t take long to come true.