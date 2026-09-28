This Is Why Bhayshul Tuten Is Better Than Anyone Thinks Of Jaguars’ RB

Bhayshul Tuten may just be in his second season in the NFL.

But the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ running back is already showing just how talented he is.

He had a strong performance on Sunday in a Week 3 dominant win for the Jags over the New England Patriots, but it was actually even better than the basic numbers showed.

If you break it down further, Tuten had one of the best RB games in the league on Sunday.

Why Bhayshul Tuten Is Better Than You Think

The NFL has begun to do a great job of tracking yards before contact and yards after contact.

It’s a very basic, understandable way to grasp how much space each running back is getting on each play.

If an RB has a lot of yards before contact, it means they’re getting good blocks and potentially doing a good job of hitting the right holes.

If an RB has a lot of yards after contact, they’re simply being evasive and elusive and powerful, making it tough for defenders to bring them down.

Tuten, on Sunday, had an incredible game after contact.

He had no room to run. His final yardage total was negative-2 yards before contact. That means that if Tuten had never evaded a defender, he would’ve had negative-2 yards on the day.

But Tuten had his best running ability out in full force. He had 77 yards after contact, which includes forcing five missed tackles.

Tuten had -2 yards before contact in Week 3. He had 77 yards after contact and forced 5 missed tackles He is much better than people realize. Try and trade for him! https://t.co/k2ihcguKxA — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 28, 2026

Tuten also had two catches on two targets for 17 yards, and potentially would’ve had more if the Jags weren’t up so big.

Bhayshul Tuten Week 3 – 48% snaps

– 15 carries, 73 yds, TD (4.9 YPC)

– 8 routes

– 2 targets, 2 catches, 17 yards Continues to be highly productive. Just needs more work to hit on that lofty upside — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 27, 2026

These stats certainly point to Tuten as a rising star who should have a great rest of the season.

Not Just Tuten

The thing about the Jaguars is they actually have three reliable RBs.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., the free agent signing from Washington, had a quality game on Sunday, too. He scored a touchdown before Tuten did.

And then the Jaguars count on second-year back LeQuint Allen in the passing game, both as a receiver and a blocker.

That gives Tuten an even better chance to be fresh and make the most out of every carry he gets. He runs like a guy who simply wants it more than the defenders around him. If he keeps doing that, these Jaguars won’t have to miss the departed Travis Etienne much at all.