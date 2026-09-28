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This Is Why Bhayshul Tuten Is Better Than Anyone Thinks Of Jaguars’ RB

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Bhayshul Tuten runs with the football for the Jaguars.
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JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 27: Runningback Bhayshul Tuten #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on a running play during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Bhayshul Tuten may just be in his second season in the NFL.

But the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ running back is already showing just how talented he is.

He had a strong performance on Sunday in a Week 3 dominant win for the Jags over the New England Patriots, but it was actually even better than the basic numbers showed.

If you break it down further, Tuten had one of the best RB games in the league on Sunday.

Why Bhayshul Tuten Is Better Than You Think

The NFL has begun to do a great job of tracking yards before contact and yards after contact.

It’s a very basic, understandable way to grasp how much space each running back is getting on each play.

If an RB has a lot of yards before contact, it means they’re getting good blocks and potentially doing a good job of hitting the right holes.

If an RB has a lot of yards after contact, they’re simply being evasive and elusive and powerful, making it tough for defenders to bring them down.

Tuten, on Sunday, had an incredible game after contact.

He had no room to run. His final yardage total was negative-2 yards before contact. That means that if Tuten had never evaded a defender, he would’ve had negative-2 yards on the day.

But Tuten had his best running ability out in full force. He had 77 yards after contact, which includes forcing five missed tackles.

Tuten also had two catches on two targets for 17 yards, and potentially would’ve had more if the Jags weren’t up so big.

These stats certainly point to Tuten as a rising star who should have a great rest of the season.

Not Just Tuten

The thing about the Jaguars is they actually have three reliable RBs.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., the free agent signing from Washington, had a quality game on Sunday, too. He scored a touchdown before Tuten did.

And then the Jaguars count on second-year back LeQuint Allen in the passing game, both as a receiver and a blocker.

That gives Tuten an even better chance to be fresh and make the most out of every carry he gets. He runs like a guy who simply wants it more than the defenders around him. If he keeps doing that, these Jaguars won’t have to miss the departed Travis Etienne much at all.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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This Is Why Bhayshul Tuten Is Better Than Anyone Thinks Of Jaguars’ RB

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