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Why Trevor Lawrence Took Knee at 1-Yard Line Rather Than Score Jaguars TD

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JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 27: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence was going to run into the end zone. It was going to be the exclamation point on a dominant win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Week 3.

But as Lawrence sprinted toward the goal line, he stopped. He took a knee at the 1-yard line. He decided not to score.

It wasn’t a trip or a stumble.

Everything about it looked intentional by Lawrence.

The Jaguars still scored — Bhayshul Tuten powered in from a yard out.

But it was one of those moments that will leave fans very confused for a while — particularly those with Lawrence on their fantasy football teams:

Let’s see what we can figure out here.

Why Did Trevor Lawrence Take a Knee at the 1?

Lawrence seemed to have this planned in advance. It’s a hard thing to do spontaneously.

But that doesn’t explain everything about what he was doing.

The most obvious thing to consider is what happened next.

After Lawrence’s knee, the Jaguars then gave the ball to Tuten for a 1-yard TD. That could’ve been his motivation.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. already had a rushing touchdown, and the Jaguars had run all over the Patriots on this day. This was a chance for the Jaguars to get Tuten a score, too, to reward him for his great game.

Would Lawrence have considered such a thing before the play? It’s possible that he thought to himself — “Let’s get down in close so Bhayshul can score.”

With nearly nine minutes left, it wasn’t a case of not scoring just to let it end. The Jaguars were going to score either way.

The Tuten theory is certainly the most logical. Lawrence, a great leader, was giving his teammate a chance to score instead.

A Jaguars Statement

The other reality: The Jags could do whatever the heck they wanted here, because they were destroying the Patriots.

It was a nightmare day for New England, but a perfect one for the Jags.

Consider this from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler:

If the Jaguars were in a dogfight, there’s no chance Lawrence would’ve done whatever he attempted here. He would’ve just scored.

But this was all Jags, and so Lawrence could push the game in whatever direction he wanted.

Aside from Lawrence fantasy managers, this was a great day for everyone involved with this Jacksonville squad.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Why Trevor Lawrence Took Knee at 1-Yard Line Rather Than Score Jaguars TD

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