Zero Jacksonville Jaguars Players Appear in Madden 27 Top 100

The Jacksonville Jaguars spent last season forcing the NFL to take them seriously.

A leaked Madden NFL 27 ratings list suggests they still have work to do with EA Sports.

A graphic posted by MUTLeaks lists 100 players carrying an overall rating of 89 or higher. The list begins with six members of the 99 Club and runs through a group of 89-rated players.

Jacksonville does not have a single representative.

Lawrence Is Jaguars’ Clearest Madden Snub

The most difficult omission to defend is Trevor Lawrence.

Nine quarterbacks appear in the leaked top 100.

Lawrence sits below an 89-rated cutoff after producing the best season of his five-year career and carrying Jacksonville to the AFC South title.

Lawrence amassed 4,007 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions last year. He added 359 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, giving him a franchise-record 38 total scores.

Jacksonville later named Lawrence a finalist for both the Associated Press NFL MVP and Comeback Player of the Year awards.

The team noted that he finished third in the NFL in total touchdowns, sixth in passing yards and tied for second in rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks.

Madden ratings are designed to measure individual traits rather than copy an awards ballot, but Lawrence’s full 2025 resume still makes a sub-89 overall difficult to understand.

His season also became stronger as the games became more important.

Jacksonville’s season review credited Lawrence with 19 touchdown passes and five rushing scores during the team’s season-ending eight-game winning streak. That late run moved him into the MVP conversation while the Jaguars pulled away in the division.

Closing out the season that way usually creates a meaningful ratings jump, but it was not enough to place Lawrence among the game’s top 100 players.

Jaguars’ Team-Wide Omission Goes Beyond Lawrence

The case for a second Jaguars player is less automatic, but a complete shutout still feels harsh for a 13-win division champion.

Josh Hines-Allen led Jacksonville with eight sacks and finished in the NFL’s top 10 with 80 pressures and 26 quarterback hits.

Antonio Johnson shared the team lead with five interceptions.

Parker Washington emerged as the Jaguars’ leading receiver with 847 yards and five touchdowns while also returning two punts for scores.

The broader numbers strengthen the argument.

Jacksonville led the NFL with 107 passes defensed and 110 points off takeaways, while its 22 interceptions ranked second.

The defense also allowed an NFL-low 85.6 rushing yards per game.

Offensively, Jacksonville became one of four teams with three 700-yard receivers.

Still, no players appear in the leaked group even though the Jaguars went 13-4, won eight straight games to close the regular season and produced franchise records with 474 points and 55 touchdowns.

Perhaps that reflects the balance of the roster.

Jacksonville received contributions from several position groups and did not depend on one defender or offensive star to carry the season.

Lawrence was the exception, handling the most important position to produce 38 touchdowns and finish fifth in MVP voting.

Once the leaked ratings become official, Jacksonville can debate the rest of the roster later, while Lawrence would already have the game’s most obvious Jaguars complaint.