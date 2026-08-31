Projecting Chiefs Depth Chart After Initial 53-Man Roster Revealed With Several Surprises

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season, providing the clearest look yet at the team Patrick Mahomes will lead into the regular season.

Kansas City completed its roster cuts Sunday after spending the offseason evaluating a 90-man group that included established veterans, draft picks, undrafted rookies and several offseason additions.

The initial roster includes three quarterbacks, three running backs, six wide receivers, four tight ends and 10 offensive linemen. Defensively, Kansas City kept eight defensive linemen, five linebackers and 11 defensive backs, along with three specialists.

The Chiefs also placed wide receiver Jimmy Holiday on injured reserve and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott on the physically unable to perform list.

Changes can still come through waiver claims and additional moves, something general manager Brett Veach made clear before the deadline when he described Kansas City’s roster as not yet a “finished product.”

For now, however, the initial 53 provides enough information to project how Andy Reid’s depth chart could look.

Chiefs Offensive Depth Chart Takes Shape Around Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes remains firmly atop the quarterback depth chart, with Justin Fields positioned as his primary backup and rookie Garrett Nussmeier giving Kansas City a third option.

The running back room features Kenneth Walker III, Emmett Johnson and Brashard Smith.

Kansas City’s wide receiver group consists of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen and Nikko Remigio. Holiday will begin on injured reserve.

Travis Kelce again leads the tight ends, followed by Noah Gray, Jared Wiley and Jake Briningstool.

Based on the initial roster, Kansas City’s offensive depth chart projects as:

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier

RB: Kenneth Walker III, Emmett Johnson, Brashard Smith

WR: Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen, Nikko Remigio

TE: Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, Jake Briningstool

LT: Josh Simmons, Jaylon Moore, Diego Pounds

LG: Kingsley Suamataia, Mike Caliendo

C: Creed Humphrey, Hunter Nourzad

RG: Trey Smith, Kahlil Benson

RT: Jaylon Moore, Josh Ezeudu

The offensive line remains one area where the exact order could change. Pounds arrived just before the deadline in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, while Veach kept 10 offensive linemen on the initial roster.

Chris Jones, L’Jarius Sneed Lead Chiefs’ Projected Defensive Depth Chart

Kansas City’s defensive line is again anchored by Chris Jones and George Karlaftis.

The Chiefs also kept Peter Woods, Ashton Gillotte, R Mason Thomas, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Khyiris Tonga and Marcus Harris. Norman-Lott remains on PUP.

At linebacker, Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill headline a five-player group that also includes Jeffrey Bassa, Jack Cochrane and Cooper McDonald.

The secondary features a mix of established players and younger options, including L’Jarius Sneed, Kristian Fulton, Mansoor Delane, Nohl Williams, Chris Roland-Wallace, Jadon Canady and Kevin Knowles at cornerback.

Alohi Gilman, Jaden Hicks, Chamarri Conner and Xavier Nwankpa give Reid multiple options at safety.

A projected defensive depth chart looks like:

DE: George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, R Mason Thomas, Ashton Gillotte

DT: Chris Jones, Peter Woods, Khyiris Tonga, Marcus Harris

LB: Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Jeffrey Bassa, Jack Cochrane, Cooper McDonald

CB: L’Jarius Sneed, Kristian Fulton, Mansoor Delane, Nohl Williams, Chris Roland-Wallace, Jadon Canady, Kevin Knowles

S: Jaden Hicks, Alohi Gilman, Chamarri Conner, Xavier Nwankpa

Harrison Butker, Matt Araiza and James Winchester return as Kansas City’s kicker, punter and long snapper.

Chiefs Make Several Notable Cuts Before 53-Man Roster Announcement

Getting to 53 required Kansas City to move on from several players who entered training camp competing for jobs.

Among the notable names who did not make the initial roster were former first-round cornerback Kaiir Elam, veteran defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah and offensive tackle Esa Pole.

Other players who were on the roster before the final round of cuts but are absent from the initial 53 include quarterback Chris Oladokun, running backs Emari Demercado, Jaydn Ott and EJ Smith, and receivers Andrew Armstrong, Jason Brownlee, Jacob De Jesus, Xavier Loyd, Jeff Weimer and Omari Evans.

The Chiefs also moved on from several defensive players as competition for backup jobs came to an end.

The roster remains subject to change. Veach said during the Chiefs’ preseason finale that Kansas City would continue looking outside the organization for opportunities to improve.

“We have a lot of talent on both sides, but it certainly isn’t a finished product,” Veach told KSHB. “There are areas that we can improve, and we will continue to do that throughout the season.”