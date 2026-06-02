Chiefs Fans Get Blessing in Disguise With A.J. Brown Decision

The Kansas City Chiefs were linked with a move for wide receiver A.J. Brown throughout the offseason. Whilst the team were never considered front-runners to acquire Brown’s services; that was always the New England Patriots, who always appeared to be the most in-need of a WR1; the Chiefs were viewed as a wild card/sleeper candidate to bring him in.

Ultimately, the Philadelphia Eagles reached a deal with the Patriots, who ended up sending general manager Howie Roseman a 2027 fifth round pick and a 2028 first round pick in exchange for Brown’s services.

Given New England’s very real need for a go-to target for last year’s regular season MVP runner-up Drake Maye following the release of Stefon Diggs this past spring, the addition of Brown will probably be seen as a smart play. However, this does not mean the same would have been said of Kansas City if they had instead made a move for him.

Kansas City Better Off Without Trading For A.J. Brown

Brown has been a disruptive force in the locker room for the best part of two seasons – even as the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX – as the All-Pro wideout continued to complain about his lack of targets in Philadelphia’s run-first offense.

And whilst that kind of energy may be able to be stifled by the elite play of Drake Maye and the no-nonsense style of head coach Mike Vrabel, in KC the juice may not have been worth the squeeze.

Although it is rare for receivers to be discontented whilst having passes thrown to them by Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs already have receivers with tenuous off-the-field records in Rashee Rice, and adding more controversy to that room would be a risky endeavor at the very least.

Whilst Rice’s status for 2026 is technically unknown, there is little chance that he may face league consequences for breaking his parole by failing a drug test, given that it is not possible for the 26-year old face an actual league suspension for simply testing positive for marijuana per the new collective bargaining agreement that came into effect in 2020.

Do the Chiefs Need to Add to Their Receiver Room?

Along with Xavier Worthy and tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes has a strong core of receivers to throw to already. And to give up a first round draft pick, even if it is in 2028 not 2027, for a wideout turning 29 later this month would appear to be unserious behavior from GM Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid.

This does not inherently mean that the franchise should not look to add more faces to the receiver room beyond Worthy and Rice. Already present is former Patriots second round pick Tyquan Thornton who posted a solid 438 receiving yards in 2025, the most of his career to-date, and second-year fourth round pick Jalen Royals. Both are strong auxiliary weapons that provide solid cover for the starters.

But if the Chiefs really want to find some more bona fide firepower and swing for the fences, free agent Tyreek Hill is the answer.

Although, like Brown, he has had a history of being a disruptor off the field – and not in a good way – the team are very familiar with him as a person and many inside the organization retain good relationships with him to this day. Perhaps most importantly, he would not cost Kansas City a first round pick and more to acquire his services.