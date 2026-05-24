Chiefs Continue Being Linked to $96 Million Weapon Amid Patrick Mahomes Concerns, Rashee Rice Fallout

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be connected to a potential blockbuster move for A.J. Brown as uncertainty grows around the team’s receiving corps heading into the 2026 season.

Brown, who signed a three-year, $96 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, has emerged as one of the NFL’s biggest offseason storylines amid ongoing speculation surrounding his future in Philadelphia.

With questions continuing around Rashee Rice and the Chiefs’ depth at wide receiver, several NFL insiders and analysts have suggested Kansas City could explore a deal for the star pass catcher to help quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs Continue Being Mentioned in A.J. Brown Trade Speculation

According to Pro Football Talk NFL insider Mike Florio recently revisited the possibility of Brown being traded once the NFL calendar reaches June 2.

That date is significant because the Eagles would reportedly be able to spread Brown’s dead-cap hit over two seasons if a trade occurs after June 1.

Florio noted that Philadelphia would likely seek at least a first-round draft pick in return for Brown, while also attempting to create a bidding war among receiver-needy teams.

The Chiefs have repeatedly emerged as a possible landing spot due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding Rice.

Rice is currently serving a 30-day jail sentence after violating the terms of his probation and reportedly testing positive for THC. Neither the Chiefs nor the NFL has publicly weighed in on the situation.

Brown’s future with the Eagles has also become a major talking point because of reported tension involving quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The wide receiver was absent from the start of Philadelphia’s voluntary offseason program, fueling more speculation that a trade could happen in the coming weeks.

NFL Analysts Debate Whether Chiefs Could Make the Move for A.J. Brown

Several NFL reporters have continued discussing whether Kansas City could realistically pursue Brown.

In a recent analysis for Bleacher Report, NFL writer Kristopher Knox suggested the Chiefs should at least explore the possibility.

“To be clear, this is a list of teams that should be interested in trading for Brown,” Knox wrote.

“The Kansas City Chiefs should at least kick the tires on a trade, as the team lacks overall depth at the position and faces uncertainty surrounding top target Rashee Rice.”

Knox also referenced reporting from ESPN insider Adam Schefter regarding Rice’s recent knee procedure.

“[Adam] Schefter reported that Rice is expected to be sidelined for at least two months after undergoing ‘a clean-up surgery’ on his knee,” Knox wrote.

“He will also miss OTAs and minicamp as he serves a short jail sentence stemming from a probation violation.”

Knox added, “Adding Brown would make sense for a team that is hoping to get back in the Super Bowl mix with a healthy Patrick Mahomes in 2026.”

Not everyone believes Kansas City will seriously pursue the move, however.

During a recent episode of “The Breer Report,” Albert Breer downplayed the idea of the Chiefs trading for Brown.

“I don’t think that happens,” Breer said.

“They had that opportunity. They were on A.J. Brown’s list. They said no to the Eagles in the first place.”

Rashee Rice’s Situation Continues Creating Questions for Chiefs

Rice’s availability remains one of the biggest unanswered questions facing Kansas City this offseason.

The wide receiver previously served a six-game suspension during the 2025 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following criminal convictions.

Now, some NFL insiders believe additional discipline from the league could still be possible after Rice’s latest probation violation.

CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones recently addressed the possibility of another suspension.

“I do not know for sure whether Rice will face punishment from the NFL for this probation violation,” Jones wrote.

“As one well-placed source said, ‘it’s hard to tell.’”

Jones added that while the NFL has relaxed some marijuana-related policies in recent years, the league’s personal conduct policy still gives officials “broad latitude” regarding punishment decisions.

“It’s more uncertainty for the Chiefs, who at this point have to realize they cannot rely on Rice to be available,” Jones continued.

“He’s in the final year of his rookie contract and has quite literally cost himself millions of dollars over the past two years.”