Former Chiefs 5-Time Pro Bowler Andre Rison Jailed on Serious Charge

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Andre Rison, a five-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL’s most dynamic pass catchers of the 1990s, has been jailed on a serious charge, according to press reports.

The former receiver, who played for the Chiefs from 1997 through 1999, put together an outstanding 12-year NFL career that included five Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl ring and more than 10,000 receiving yards.

Rison, 59, was booked into the Oakland County Jail in Michigan on Friday evening, June 12, 2026, according to a TMZ Sports report. He is scheduled for release Sunday, meaning the former NFL star is spending the weekend behind bars. The Oakland County Jail confirmed the booking to TMZ, with records indicating no new criminal charges. Rison is serving a court-ordered sentence, not awaiting trial on a new arrest.

Court records obtained by TMZ show Rison entered a guilty plea to a second-offense operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge — Michigan’s equivalent of a DUI — tied to an August 2025 incident in Troy, Michigan. Beyond the weekend jail term, he received 18 months of probation and faces more than $2,300 in fines and fees. A separate open intoxication charge was dismissed as part of the proceedings. Under Michigan law, a second-offense OWI carries steeper mandatory consequences than a first violation, a factor in the court’s decision to impose jail time.

Rison’s NFL Career and Pro Bowl Legacy

Rison starred at Michigan State before the Indianapolis Colts selected him 22nd overall in the 1989 NFL Draft, and is considered one of the greatest players in Spartans history. He played for six different teams after just one season with the Colts, also spending time with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, Chiefs and the then-Oakland Raiders.

His final career numbers totaled 743 receptions, 10,205 yards and 84 touchdowns across 186 games. His Super Bowl XXXI moment — a 54-yard opening-drive touchdown catch from Brett Favre — helped the Packers claim the championship over the New England Patriots in the 1996 season.

Rison’s Legal History: A Decades-Long Pattern

The current OWI sentence is the latest entry in a lengthy off-field legal record. In September 1993, Rison was arrested on aggravated assault charges following an altercation involving his then-girlfriend, TLC rapper Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, according to a report by The Los Angeles Times. He was freed on a $16,500 bond. Those charges were later dismissed.

The couple’s most notorious incident came on June 9, 1994, when Lopes set fire to a pair of Rison’s sneakers inside their Alpharetta, Georgia mansion following an argument. The flames spread and destroyed the home entirely. Lopes turned herself in, faced felony arson charges and was ultimately sentenced to five years’ probation. Rison publicly forgave her, openly holding her hand at her sentencing, and the couple reconciled. They remained in a relationship until Lopes’ died in a 2002 car accident in Honduras.

In October 1999, Rison was among six people arrested after a Kansas City nightclub altercation, according to The New York Times, and charged with disorderly conduct. Months later, a felony theft charge in Kansas stemming from a rented audio recorder he failed to return ended in a no-contest plea and one year of probation, according to CBS News.

A 2016 federal arrest warrant tied to a child support probation violation was resolved when Rison agreed to surrender, according to an MLive report. A 2020 guilty plea to another probation violation kept him on supervised release, with a judicial warning that further infractions could result in prison time. The June 2026 jail booking is the service of an existing sentence. TMZ reported that Rison’s attorney had not responded to requests for comment as of Saturday.