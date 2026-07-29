New Chiefs Wide Receiver Opens Up on Patrick Mahomes & Being a Kansas City Fan

The Kansas City Chiefs shook things up after missing the playoffs entirely last year. If all goes according to plan, the team will reemerge as a Super Bowl contender this season, but that’s going to depend largely on how quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks in his return from a torn ACL that he suffered late in 2025.

One of the front office’s main objectives over the offseason was to get Mahomes more help on offense. While they accomplished that in some regards, the wide receiver room still looks like it could use some help. That has opened the door for a guy like Andrew Armstrong to earn a roster spot for himself, and it turns out playing alongside Mahomes for the Chiefs means a little bit more to the former undrafted free agent.

Andrew Armstrong Dishes on Playing Alongside Patrick Mahomes

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After spending a pair of years with the Arkansas Razorbacks to close out his collegiate career, Armstrong entered the 2025 NFL Draft, but he didn’t hear his name get called. He still managed to quickly latch on with the Miami Dolphins, as he spent training camp with them. However, he did not make their final roster, and he ended up going a few months without being on a team.

The Detroit Lions briefly added Armstrong to their practice squad in December, but he only spent a week with the team before he was back on the free agent market. The Chiefs ended up deciding to take a flier on Armstrong, as they signed him to a reserve/future contract in January, and he’s managed to flash his potential early on in his stint with the team.

Considering how he’s trying to find his way in the NFL, Armstrong would suit up for whichever team wants him, but playing for the Chiefs is extra special for him. That’s because Armstrong grew up a Chiefs fan, so getting the chance to rep their uniform and catch passes from Mahomes has been a dream come true for him.

“It’s been great,” Armstrong said when asked by reporters about his work with Mahomes. “Working in the summer, before the summer in OTAs and things like that, it was great just catching the ball from him. A lot of people don’t know, the Chiefs have been my favorite team since I was a kid, because it’s my dad’s favorite team. When he finally got here, I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s the GOAT.'”

Could Andrew Armstrong Earn a Spot on the Chiefs Roster?

Kansas City’s wide receiver depth chart is headlined by Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton. 2025 fourth-round pick Jalen Royals is also probably going to earn a roster spot, but after that, everything is up for grabs, which means Armstrong will have a shot to show he’s worthy of starting the year with the team during training camp.

Armstrong has put together some solid tape over the summer during the Chiefs’ offseason program, but training camp and preseason contests are where he can really make his mark. There’s no doubt this is a big opportunity for Armstrong for a handful of reasons, and while he’s got his work cut out for him, he’s a name worth keeping tabs on in K.C.’s crowded wide receiver room.