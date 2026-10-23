Chiefs Sign Promising WR to Active Roster Amid Rashee Rice’s Injury Concerns

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without wide receiver Rashee Rice yet again this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks, as he continues battling injuries to his hamstring and knee. However, the team is replacing him on the active roster with a promising fan favorite from the preseason.

Wideout Andrew Armstrong has elevated from the practice squad and into the 53-man group as of Friday, October 23, meaning he will make his second appearance for the Chiefs this regular season.

“Chiefs have filled one of their two open roster spots with WR Andrew Armstrong signed from the practice squad,” Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reported via X. “RB Nate Carter takes Armstrong’s slot on the practice squad. He was dropped for the addition of LB Aiden Fisher earlier this week, but now he’s back.”

Armstong has appeared in one game this season, making one catch for 13 yards that went for a first down in a win against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He finished the game with two total targets.

An undrafted wideout who entered the league in 2025 Armstrong and spent all offseason in Kansas City, earned the start in that Week 6 game and played a total of 42 offensive snaps along with nine snaps on special teams.

Rashee Rice to Miss Second Straight Game After Injury Against Raiders

Meanwhile, Rice is now going to miss his second straight game after suffering his injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. And while Rice technically played in that contest, he had zero targets, which means he also produced no statistics.

Prior to that contest, Rice tallied 13 catches on 17 targets for 190 yards and one score. His injury came prior to the team’s bye week, which was fortuitous and gave the WR an extra bit of time to recover, but it hasn’t been enough yet to get him back on the field as of Week 7.

Rice’s future in Kansas City could depend on how healthy and productive he can be once he returns from his current health issue, as he missed nine games last season due to injuries and an NFL suspension after sitting out 15 contests the year before with injury concerns.

He has been productive when healthy, but Rice is in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract and will be looking for a nice payday next spring that his continued absences from the field argue he has not earned.

Chiefs in Mix to Trade for Wide Receiver Ahead of NFL Deadline

Deep threat Tyquan Thornton also remains sidelined with a dislocated ankle he sustained against Las Vegas. Thornton is unlikely to return anytime soon, though he has a chance to get back on the field by the end of the regular season or early in the postseason, should the Chiefs make the playoffs.

Thus, the Chiefs profile as a strong candidate to trade for a pass-catcher ahead of the November 10 deadline.

Potential options include Jauan Jennings of the Minnesota Vikings, who the Chiefs had interest in this offseason, or perhaps Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars.