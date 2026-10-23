Andy Reid Announces Final Decision on Rashee Rice Ahead of Seahawks Game

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped their final practice of the week Friday in preparation for Week 7’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

They are dealing with a few key injuries on the offensive side of the ball, particularly along the offensive line. Left tackle Josh Simmons was officially put on injured reserve on Thursday, which will cost him the next four games at minimum. The Chiefs will also be without starting right tackle Jaylon Moore, who is recovering from a concussion.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Rules WR Rashee Rice Out vs. Seahawks

While speaking to the media following Friday’s practice, coach Andy Reid announced that wide receiver Rashee Rice will not play as he continues to rehab from a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 4.

“Rashee Rice will be out,” Reid said.

Rice did not participate in any practices for the second consecutive week. However, he was present at all of them, and did some little things on the side. That is a positive indication that his injury is not long-term. If he is able to return to practice next week, he could play in Kansas City’s next matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Chiefs Will Be Leaning on Young Offensive Players vs. Seahawks

Just as they did against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, second-year receivers Jalen Royals and Andrew Armstrong, as well as rookie Cyrus Allen, will all step up in place of Rice on Sunday. The trio combined for five catches last week. Royals and Armstrong played a significant number of snaps, but Allen was limited to just nine.

Despite still not being fully utilized, Chiefs wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea remains confident that Allen will soon get the chance to prove himself.

“Cyrus has had great energy this week,” O’shea continued. “He had great energy last week in preparation to playing in the game. Just pleased with the way he approaches the day. He’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do, and I’m just really excited about his future.”

Stepping in for Moore at right tackle will be Joshua Ezeudu, who took over when Moore went down with his concussion last week. Ezeudu did a nice job in place of Moore, and has confidence from the coaching staff. Kansas City acquired Ezeudu in a trade with the New York Giants back in August.