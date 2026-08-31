Chiefs’ Preseason Fan Favorite Returns to Team on Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs have assembled their practice squad on Monday after piecing together their 53-man roster on Sunday.

Hard decisions had to be made in certain position groups, forcing the Chiefs to have to part with some good talent. However, they also were able to retain several promising developmental players. That includes a preseason fan favorite who came close but just shy of making the active roster.

WR Andrew Armstrong Signs With Kansas City Chiefs’ Practice Squad

Many were disappointed when Armstrong was released by Kansas City during roster cuts this past weekend. Fortunately, another team did not claim him when he went through waivers on Monday. That paved the way for Armstrong to return to the Chiefs via the practice squad.

Armstrong impressed during offseason OTAs, and he carried that momentum into training camp and preseason. He posted seven catches for 85 yards in three preseason games, displaying good route running and strong hands. Armstrong entered the NFL after signing with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2025.

He was unable to crack the Dolphins’ 53-man roster, then went on to spend a short amount of time with the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs signed him to a reserve/future contract in January. Armstrong had a strong senior season with the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2024, recording 78 receptions for 1,140 yards and one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong Could Get His Shot Down the Line

The Chiefs still have plenty of question marks at the receiver position, potentially keeping the door open for Armstrong. Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy each have notable injury histories, and Armstrong could find his way onto the active roster if either misses a chunk of time.

Jalen Royals made the roster, but is still a relative unknown. If he is unable to progress, Kansas City could swap him out for Armstrong. Nikko Remigio snagged the final WR spot due to his kick return ability, but he provides little to nothings as a pass catcher.

Rookie Cyrus Allen has received a lot of hype over the past several months, but has to prove it when it counts come regular season time. Looking ahead, it seems unlikely that the Chiefs will retain Rice beyond the 2026 season. That would provide Armstrong a huge opportunity to push for a roster spot in 2027.