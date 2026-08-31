Chiefs Preseason Standout Claimed Off Waivers by Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs lost multiple players to waivers on Monday, while also gaining two new ones.

There was some impressive depth at certain positions for the Chiefs throughout training camp and preseason. Unfortunately, that means tough decisions have to be made. They were disappointed to see one particular player get claimed, which would have made for an excellent practice squad addition.

Kansas City Chiefs Preseason Standout RB Emari Demercado Claimed off Waivers by Dallas Cowboys

The Chiefs signed Demercado during the offseason shortly after acquiring new starting running back Kenneth Walker III. Demercado appeared poised to be Walker’s backup, and potentially the primary third down back. However, rookie Emmett Johnson quickly threw a wrench in those plans.

Kansas City selected Johnson in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft back in April. It was a bit of a surprising pick, as the Chiefs’ backfield seemed set with Walker, Demercado, and second-year man Brashard Smith. General manager Brett Veach believed Johnson still being available in round five was too good to pass up.

Johnson quickly impressed during offseason OTAs and training camp. He carried that momentum throughout the preseason, racking up 26 carries for 123 yards and one touchdown. That was enough to unseat Demercado as the No. 2 running back, leading to the veteran’s release during roster cuts. Smith, who flashed as a kick return specialist, beat out Demercado for RB3.

Chiefs Release of Emari Demercado Is a Reflection of Much-Improved RB Room

Had Demercado joined Kansas City last season, he may of been its best RB on the roster. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt didn’t provide much juice from the position in 2025, leading the Chiefs to completely rebuild the group.

Demercado is in his fourth season after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. He has recorded 819 rushing yards on 126 carries during that span, equaling an impressive 6.5 yards per carry average. Demercado is also a good pass catcher, posting 324 receiving yards on 50 receptions.

There’s little doubt that Demercado would have fit nicely into Kansas City’s offense this season, which he proved during the preseason. However, it is a tribute to Veach and the Chiefs’ coaching staff for revamping the position. A legitimate rushing attack has been severely lacking for the franchise over the past several years, but now K.C.’s offense could be the most balanced it has been in years.