Andy Reid Reveals Whether He Believed Travis Kelce Would Return

The Travis Kelce ‘will he/won’t he’ game of whether he will retire or return to pro football has been a staple of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offseason diet for the past few years, and 2026 was no different.

Ultimately, just as been decided in each year prior, the future Hall of Fame tight end will remain with Kansas City for yet another year after signing a three year deal worth up to $57.7 million. However, in reality it looks more like a one-year $12 million deal given the structure of said contract.

With many Chiefs fans – and perhaps players – waiting on tenterhooks to see if the seven-time All-Pro would suit up once again for the franchise, it appeared that not everyone was so nervously anticipating a decision.

Andy Reid Had Confidence That Travis Kelce Would Re-Sign

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, whilst speaking to the organization’s media crew, stated that he never had a huge amount of doubt that the 36-year old would re-sign with the team for the 2026 season.

“I had a pretty good idea right after the season that he was going to most likely come back. And I wasn’t too worried that he wasn’t going to come back, but I also like to give those guys time. When they give 14 years in one place you give ’em a little time to think through it. But he was pretty sure after the season he was going to come back.” Reid said in a video posted on May 21.

Perhaps most interestingly, Reid notes that Kelce himself – at least in their shared exchanges – seemed to be fairly certain that he would be staying on with the team. A sentiment of confidence that was not shared amongst the media during the first few months of 2026.

What Does the Future Hold For Travis Kelce?

The first and main thing the 11-time Pro Bowler will be thinking about is the forthcoming season. Although the past three years have not been as lucrative stat-wise as Kelce’s younger days, he is still widely regarded as a top-10, and quite possibly a top-5 tight end in the league.

To put things into perspective as to how mind-boggling the Ohio native’s standards for performance are: 2025 saw Kelce put up his second-fewest amount of yards in a single season since his first year actually seeing the field in 2014, with 851. That still ranked fourth amongst all tight ends in the NFL, behind just Trey McBride, Kyle Pitts Sr. and Juwan Johnson.

Beyond 2026, it would seem somewhat unlikely that Kelce returns to the fold for a multitude of reasons. His contract would appear to be structured such that the former third round pick will play for exactly one more year; if he plays for longer it would be on the larger, more cap-punitive second year of the three year, $57.7 million deal.

And even outside of that, there is not much for Kelce to prove: he is getting married this coming July, he has won three Super Bowls and has an array of individual accolades to point to. Unless something truly dramatic unfolds, it would appear that 2026 will be the tight end’s last hurrah.