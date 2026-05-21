Latest NFL Rankings Prove Chiefs Won’t Stay Down for Long

One of the reasons the Kansas City Chiefs have been so successful since Andy Reid became coach is their ability to adapt.

They are good at getting out ahead of issues, and making changes when needed — even if it means making a tough decision.

The Chiefs have proved that yet again during the 2026 offseason. After everything fell apart during the 2025 season, Reid and general manager Brett Veach made several aggressive changes. There are now a lot of new faces in Kansas City, both on the player roster and coaching staff.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Brett Veach Lands at No. 5 in NFL GM Rankings, Andy Reid Also Gets Credit

Patrick Daugherty of NBC Sports released his 2026 general manager rankings Wednesday. In some team’s cases, the head coach also received a shoutout, which was the case for Reid. Daugherty credited Veach and Reid for their creative shakeup of the team this offseason.

“No one said it would be easy. It also doesn’t have to be this hard. The Chiefs’ champagne problems — poor draft capital, lack of cap space — finally resulted in shattered 2025 glass, with the operation circling the drain even before Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL. The same old issues — no running game, too few reliable hands in the passing attack, shaky blocking — moved from the back burner to front of mind. Band-Aids would no longer do, so Brett Veach and company indeed got creative, trading contract-year No. 1 CB Trent McDuffie for an extra first-round pick. The Chiefs then used all three of their top-40 selections on defenders, even trading up from No. 9 overall to No. 6 to select LSU corner Mansoor Delane.”

Daugherty went on to say that although Kansas City’s roster could still use some fine-tuning, the necessary changes were made for an upgrade in 2026.

“On the one hand, it’s bad — Kansas City’s receiver corps remains a glaring weakness — but on the other, it’s good. Veach and Andy Reid decided not to force solutions that didn’t exist. In lieu of the again-delayed wideout upgrades, Kenneth Walker was added to the backfield. Paired with Emari Demercado and intriguing Day 3 runner Emmett Johnson, the Chiefs at least now have a rushing attack. It’s a much needed safety valve for what are likely to remain passing-game problems as Mahomes rehabs and throws to a sub-par skill group. This roster is not out of the woods. It’s also in better shape than it was a year ago.”

Chiefs Are Setting up for Another Powerhouse Run

Kansas City may not be instant Super Bowl contenders in 2026, but it’s reasonable to expect them to at least return to the postseason. The Chiefs upgraded their running back room in huge fashion, and hired several new offensive assistant coaches.

Defensively, K.C. got a lot younger and faster. Each of its first four draft picks — cornerbacks Mansoor Delane, defensive tackle Peter Woods, and edge rusher R Mason Thomas — are plus athletes that should all make impacts as rookies. Regardless of how the 2026 season shakes out, the Chiefs’ youth movement is setting them up for another great run.