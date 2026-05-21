Chiefs Could Have ‘X-Factor’ to Tip AFC West Back in Their Favor

Things are going to look different for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026.

After the wheels fell off during the 2025 season, they have reconstructed their roster with several new players who will fill important roles right off the bat. The Chiefs also made multiple changes within their coaching staff.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Revamped RB Room Could Be ‘X-Factor’ for Reclaiming AFC West in 2026

One of the most important goals the Chiefs accomplished during the offseason was transforming their running back corps. Gone is the duo of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, and in are Kenneth Walker III, Emari Demercado, and Emmett Johnson.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report named one X-factor that could significantly impact each division in the NFL. When he made his way to the AFC West, Moton first addressed some of the challenges Kansas City is currently dealing with.

“While many expect the Kansas City Chiefs to bounce back following a 6-11 season, they may not look like the juggernaut from their Super Bowl years. First and foremost, two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL. Tight end Travis Kelce is entering his age-34 season after averaging 50.1 receiving yards per game last year, his lowest rate since his rookie term when he suited up for just one contest. At 23, Xavier Worthy is still coming along after two inconsistent seasons. He’s yet to play up to first-round expectations.”

However, Moton went on to say that if the Chiefs redefine their offense through their upgraded running back group, that could be enough to return atop the division in 2026.

“Even if Mahomes is healthy for Week 1, he could struggle with the Chiefs’ current group of pass-catchers. Because Rice has been unreliable or unavailable for most of his three years with the club, Kansas City will likely add a veteran receiver before its season opener. Yet still, head coach Andy Reid may be calling plays for a run-oriented offense. Kansas City signed running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43 million deal, an indicator that he’ll take on a significant workload. If the Chiefs adjust to potential limitations in their passing game, they could contest for the AFC West title. If not, Kansas City may be battling for a wild-card spot.”

Chiefs RBs Can Take Pressure off WR Corps

Kansas City didn’t do much to improve their receiver group during the offseason, mostly banking on new WRs coach Chad O’Shea to get the most out of the position. The Chiefs have also given Rice a vote of confidence to be available and solidify himself as a true No. 1 receiver, but that is obviously a very risky decision.

Regardless of whether or not they improve the WR corps, all three RBs they acquired bring receiving skills to the table. Johnson ranked second in all of college football in receptions with 46 in 2025. Demercado has spent most his three-year NFL career as a third-down back, recording 50 catches for 324 yards during that span.

Walker has 77 combined receptions over the past two seasons for 581 yards. General manager Brett Veach recently stated that he believes catching the ball is an underrated part of Walker’s game, and the Chiefs can take it to the next level.

“I don’t think he got enough credit for that because they (Seattle Seahawks) had Charbonnet (running back Zach Charbonnet),” Veach said of Walker’s receiving abilities. “I think when he (Walker) squares his shoulders he runs with power and violence, but also has elusive qualities.”