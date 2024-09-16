Chiefs HC Andy Reid Calls on Rookie to ‘Step It Up’ After RB Isiah Pacheco’s Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs will need a heightened level of play from the remainder of their backfield after running back Isiah Pacheco suffered a broken fibula during the team’s Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s why Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has called on one of the team’s rookies to step up during Pacheco’s absence: Carson Steele.

“Yeah, well, he’s going to have to step it up in that role,” Reid said during his September 16 press conference of Steele taking on a larger workload during Pacheco’s absence. “But I think he likes to be challenged. I think it will be a good challenge for him. Obviously, he’s gotta keep the ball high and tight — he had the fumble yesterday. He didn’t have a history of that, so he’s gotta make sure he learns from that.”

Carson Steele Most Sensible Option for Early Down Workload Increase

Pacheco — who finished the Week 2 win with a team-high 19 rushing attempts for 90 yards — suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter on a short-yardage play in which he was bent backward with his ankle caught underneath him. He limped off the field after the play and did not return to the game.

After Pacheco exited the game, both Steele and veteran Samaje Perine split snaps during what was Kansas City’s final offensive drive of the game. Steele had two carries for two yards on that drive and Perine had one reception for three yards.

Overall, Steele out-snapped Perine 14-9 in Week 2.

Though Perine is an overall more complete back, Steele has the build and physical play style that is best suited to carry the early-down workload for the Chiefs. Because of that, he could see the biggest uptick in snaps during Pacheco’s absence among Kansas City’s current running backs.

Though that’s a tall task for a player who went undrafted this spring, Big Red made it clear during Monday’s presser that Steele is up for the challenge.

X Users Chatted About Chiefs’ Backfield Options

Users on X — formerly Twitter — chatted about Kansas City’s potential options in the backfield during Pacheco’s injury absence.

“Carson Steele will be the goal line back. Samaje Perine will handle all passing down reps, and this will be a frustrating 1-2 punch, while the Chiefs go full pass first offense moving forward without Pacheco. Both open up as deeper flex plays in Week 3,” Hayden Winks of Underdog Fantasy wrote.

“Samaje Perine can hold it down until Pop gets healthy. One of the most efficient receiving backs in the league who’s also strong in pass protection and an underrated rusher,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “Not an ideal injury to deal with, but like always, the Chiefs will make it work.”

“Not sure there’s a better sideline hype man than Pacheco. He will bounce back, not sure when, but he will,” another person wrote. “And in the meantime, it’s the Carson Steele show. [Jerick] McKinnon may be on speed dial, idk. They could also sign Prince off the Dolphins PS. And there are some other RBs out there; Kareem Hunt, Royce Freeman, Josh Kelley, etc.”

“Seen a lot of Kareem Hunt comps for Carson Steele… let’s see what he can do with more carries,” another person wrote.