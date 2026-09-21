Chiefs HC Andy Reid Sets the Record Straight on Josh Simmons

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons has been at the center of controversy over the past month.

Simmons sustained an injury to his back during training camp, and hasn’t practiced since. It was initially believed that he would be ready to play in Week 1, but he has now missed each of the first two regular season games. Rumors have been swirling that there is more at play than just his back injury.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Debunks Rumors Surrounding OT Josh Simmons

Reid spoke to the media on Monday following the Chiefs’ thrilling 33-30 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. Jesse Newell of The Athletic confirmed that Simmons has been seen around the locker room, and he asked Reid to confirm if Simmons has been around the team as he works through his injury.

“Yeah, he’s doing everything,” Reid said of Simmons. “He’s working his tail off. We knew it would be a couple — two, three, or four games here (before he can return), as long as he was making progress. We’ll just see where he’s at. He’s kind of in that flux area to see exactly if that thing’s (Simmons’ back) calmed down, and if some of the swelling has gone down. We’ll see.”

Kahlil Benson Has Been as Good as Chiefs Could Hope for in Place of Simmons

Benson — and undrafted rookie free agent — shockingly got the nod over veteran Jaylon Moore to fill in for Simmons at left tackle. Benson never played on the left side during his collegiate days at Indiana, and of course had no NFL experience entering the season.

Reid was adamant about Benson being capable of holding up, and so far he’s been right. It hasn’t been perfect, but Benson has played well as a hole, and hasn’t been a liability. Reid praised Benson after Week 2’s win, and said Benson is winning a lot of people in the Chiefs organization over.

“There were a couple hiccups in there, but he was going against a good player, and I think he did a decent job,” Reid said. “Veach (Chiefs general manager Brett Veach), great eyes to bring him in here, then (Chiefs offensive line coach) Andy Heck believing in him and coaching him up. The kid believes in himself. I think he’s winning over a lot of people.”