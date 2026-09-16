Patrick Mahomes’ 4-Word Message to Kahlil Benson Before Chiefs Game Will Give You Chills

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has his teammates’ backs in ways that perhaps only a few players in the league can claim, which was evidenced further by his words of advice for Kahlil Benson ahead of his NFL debut on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos.

Benson, an undrafted rookie out of Indiana who was battling all preseason for the job at right tackle, got the nod at the all-important left tackle position ahead of Week 1 due to Josh Simmons‘ back injury.

The NCAA champion and former Indiana Hoosier didn’t play a single snap at LT during his collegiate career and had to contend with Broncos pass-rusher Nik Bonitto, without question one of the best in the game currently.

Mahomes spoke with Benson prior to the contest, which happened to be on the biggest stage in regular season football (MNF), and started with a simple four-word message for the 24-year-old.

“I believe in you,” Mahomes told him, per Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Patrick Mahomes Offered Praise for Kahlil Benson Following Chiefs’ Victory

That wasn’t the end of Mahomes’ communication, but it is hard to imagine that any words from anyone else could have meant more to Benson at that moment in time given his circumstances.

The offensive lineman went out and held the Denver defenders he blocked to zero pressures (or one pressure, depending on the source of the calculations) over the course of the night, and the Chiefs marched to a 31-10 victory in Mahomes’ first game back since tearing his ACL exactly nine months before in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mahomes’ message to Benson prior to that superb performance continued as follows:

“You’ve been playing this game since you were a kid,” Mahomes said. “There’s a reason that you’re in this uniform and out on this field.”

Mahomes also offered praise for Benson following the game.

“People talked about pass blocking, pass blocking, pass blocking,” Mahomes said. “But that man can run block. When you can set the tone run blocking, that helps out the pass blocking, and so he’s strong. He did a great job stepping in, filling in, and [he is] going to be a great option to have when we get the [Simmons] back.”

Josh Simmons’ Health Will Determine Kahlil Benson’s Role Moving Forward

If Simmons returns to the fold by next week and takes over the LT spot, it is unclear if Benson will move into a reserve role or challenge immediately for the starting job at right tackle.

Jaylon Moore started at RT on Monday night against Denver, though even the broadcast team noted that he sort of slid into that spot by default given Simmons’ injury concerns.

Should Simmons remain out for the Chiefs’ contest against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, Benson is a lock to start on the left side given how well he played in his debut.

But if Simmons is back, what happens to the starting lineup across the line will be a meaningful story as Kansas City looks to move to 2-0 on the season.