Chiefs HC Andy Reid Hints at RB Gameplan Once Isiah Pacheco Is Ready

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is inching his way closer and closer to retaking the field for the first time since his Week 2 injury. Will the Week 12 matchup with the Carolina Panthers finally be the day fans see him back in pads?

“We’ll see on both those two, Charles [Omenihu] and [Pacheco],” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on November 20, cautious with his words as usual. “[We’ll] kind of go through the practice, see where we’re at this week and we’ll go from there… Day by day type thing.”

If you listen to Reid pressers often, you’re probably already aware that this response is of little note. Having said that, a follow-up question squeezed some more information out of the famously tight-lipped HC.

“We’ll find a way [to deploy both of them], both of them are good players,” Reid assured after a reporter pondered how Kareem Hunt might be utilized once Pacheco is ready to go.

“We’ll find a way to get both of them in [the game], if and when that takes place,” the Chiefs head coach reiterated. “But that’s a good problem to have.”

Hunt has really turned back the clocks since taking over the KC backfield, winning the role from rookie Carson Steele, veteran Samaje Perine and eventually, long-time staff favorite Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Although Perine has often checked in for passing situations, Hunt has also been a workhorse on the ground — averaging 19.9 rushing attempts per game for 72.7 rushing yards per game.

This workload has even exceeded Pacheco’s career high of 17.0 rushing attempts per game — for 67.5 rushing yards per game — which also came in 2024. For reference, Pacheco only averaged 14.6 rushing attempts over a full season in 2023, but the Chiefs have put more of an emphasis on running the football this year.

Chiefs Could Use Isiah Pacheco’s Return as a Way to Rejuvenate RB Room

Play

Now that Reid has confirmed that Hunt will still factor into the offensive gameplan once Pacheco returns, a likely theory is becoming a reality.

Hunt has been very good, but it’s hard to remain effective when you’re pounding the rock nearly 20 times per game at age 29. Similarly, there’s no telling how productive Pacheco will be coming off surgery on his fibula.

Both players could probably use a lighter workload if Kansas City wants them operating at peak performance during a playoff run, and having both available allows Reid to do that without sacrificing talent or trust.

Steele has been a great story, but he’s had an issue with fumbles early in his career. Perine also hasn’t been very effective as an early-down runner and it’s difficult to know if Edwards-Helaire is in the right mental state to be relied on in 2024.

All three have flaws, while Pacheco is more of a natural fit in this offense — like Hunt. Together, the hope is that this KC rushing attack plays rejuvenated heading into the postseason.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Describes Isiah Pacheco as ‘Spark Plug’ Ahead of Week 12

When asked about Pacheco’s current level of excitement after a long and arduous recovery, Reid described him as a “spark plug.”

To be clear, Pacheco has often been known as a source of energy throughout his career, but the Chiefs head coach appeared to be emphasizing that his return has actually amplified that character trait ahead of Week 12.

“Listen, he’s a spark plug now emotionally,” Reid said. “He’s something that way. And he’s worked his tail off to get to the point that he’s at now. So, we’ve got to keep an eye on him that way.”

The Chiefs HC also joked that Pacheco “would have played three weeks ago if he had his choice.” He concluded that he “appreciates” that mentality — even when the coaching staff has been much more conservative about his timeline.