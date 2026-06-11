Andy Reid Addresses Travis Kelce Distractions Amid Taylor Swift Wedding

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid weighed in on Travis Kelce’s focus this week, addressing whether preparations for the tight end’s upcoming wedding to pop music superstar Taylor Swift have created any distractions during the offseason or in minicamp.

With one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings in recent history drawing near, Reid offered a candid assessment of how Kelce has handled the attention while continuing to prepare for the 2026 NFL season.

Reid on Kelce’s Football Focus at Chiefs Minicamp

At the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp on Thursday, Reid did not hesitate when the subject of Kelce came up. The future Hall of Famer has been “fully focused on football,” Reid told reporters, describing the 10-time Pro Bowl tight end as “the ultimate pro.”

His head, Reid said, is “full of Xs and Os, not ‘I do’s'” — at least when he’s inside the building.

When a reporter pressed Reid directly about whether Kelce would attend the reported July 3 event at Madison Square Garden — the date now circulating in tabloid reports as the couple’s wedding day — the coach shut it down immediately. “Can’t talk about it,” Reid said, deflecting before steering the conversation back to football.

Reid also worked in a word about wide receiver Rashee Rice, currently incarcerated. Rice would be back with the team “very soon,” Reid said — then wondered aloud, with characteristic dry humor, whether Rice might also wind up in the “Big Apple next month.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Wedding Plans: What’s Known

Sources with knowledge of the planning told Page Six that Swift has secured Madison Square Garden for the July 3 weekend, with a guest list exceeding 1,000 people. The venue had a clear scheduling window from June 29 through July 6. According to TMZ, Swift rented the space for at least three days to accommodate setup and the event itself, at an estimated total cost approaching $3 million.

Invitations reportedly went out by phone or text, with guests under strict instructions not to disclose any details. High-profile names linked by TMZ to the invite list include Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, and the Haim sisters, who attended the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs with Swift at MSG Wednesday night.

Swift appeared at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, seated courtside as the Knicks rallied from 29 points down to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106, taking a 3-1 series lead. Kelce was absent. He was fulfilling his mandatory minicamp obligation in Kansas City, which ran June 9–11. Some observers read Swift’s MSG appearance as informal reconnaissance for the reported venue, though the couple has confirmed nothing.

Earlier speculation had centered on June 13 at Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island — June 13 being a date connected to Swift’s well-documented affinity for the number 13 — but celebrity wedding planner Tara Guérard denied any booking there, and Kelce’s confirmed presence at a live New Heights podcast event in Los Angeles around June 15 made the timeline implausible. Neither Kelce nor Swift has issued any public statement confirming a date, a venue, or a guest list.