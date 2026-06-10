Taylor Swift Heads to Reported Wedding Venue Without Travis Kelce: Report

Taylor Swift is reportedly set to attend Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night without Travis Kelce, returning to the venue that has also been linked to the couple’s reported July wedding plans.

According to a New York Post Page Six report, Swift plans to attend the New York Knicks-San Antonio Spurs showdown with friends while Kelce remains at Kansas City Chiefs mandatory minicamp, creating a rare high-profile outing for the singer without her fiancé by her side.

“She’s a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them. She is going with friends,” a source told Page Six reporter Oli Coleman.

No other outlets independently confirmed Swift’s plans as of early Wednesday afternoon. The Page Six report remains the sole source on her attendance, which, if it holds, places her at what may also become her wedding venue within weeks. According to the New York Post, MSG has no events booked from June 29 through July 6, leaving the arena open for the reported July 3 weekend ceremony.

Taylor Swift’s New York Knicks Fandom

Swift’s connection to the Knicks can be traced back to her early career. She has attended games at MSG multiple times, including a courtside appearance alongside model Karlie Kloss, and showed up most recently at the Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, where she watched New York complete a four-game sweep of the Cavaliers on May 23 alongside Kelce, who is a Cleveland native and was vocally cheering for the other side.

The Cavaliers later auctioned the courtside seat Swift occupied, with bidding climbing to nearly $5,000 before the June 14 close date, per NBC New York. A site authenticator confirmed on-site that she occupied the seat during the game.

Kelce was in Cleveland that night cheering loudly for the Cavs, beer in hand. The Knicks won anyway.

Tonight, Kelce will apparently stay in Kansas City. The Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp runs June 9-11, and he was seen at practice Tuesday alongside Patrick Mahomes. No public reports have indicated any plans to leave camp or travel to New York for Game 4, and the Page Six exclusive makes no mention of Kelce attending. Swift is going to the game with friends, according to the report.

A win tonight would push New York to a commanding 3-1 series lead, one win away from the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973.

San Antonio snapped New York’s 13-game playoff winning streak in Game 3 on Monday, with Victor Wembanyama finishing with 32 points and Stephon Castle hitting a clutch late three-pointer and the game-sealing free throws as the Spurs erased a seven-point halftime deficit, according to CBS Sports. That streak had spanned 46 days and included sweeps of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers during the playoffs’ opening two rounds.

The road team has won every game in this series so far. Whether Swift’s courtside presence shifts that dynamic and adds yet another chapter to the celebrity-soaked story of these Finals will start to become clear at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, when the game is scheduled to tip off.