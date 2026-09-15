Andy Reid Gives Ominous Injury Update on Mansoor Delane

It was mostly positives vibes on Monday as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 31-10 to kick off the 2026 season.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs did have to deal with a couple of significant injuries. Linebacker Cooper McDonald, one of the team’s best special teams players, left the game and did not return with a knee injury. In addition to that, rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane exited with a shoulder injury after the first possession of the game.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Ominous About CB Mansoor Delane’s Injury Status

Reid spoke to the media following the Chiefs’ Week 1 win, and did not exactly have an encouraging update on Delane’s injury status moving forward.

“As far as injuries go, (Mansoor) Delane hurt his shoulder,” Reid said. “We’ll see where that goes from here. (Cooper) McDonald hurt his knee. We’ve got to see here in the next day or so where that leads us with both those guys.”

Delane made a huge impact during the limited time he did play, picking off Broncos quarterback Bo Nix — the first interception of Delane’s promising young career. It was a catch-22, however, as that was the play that Delane got injured on.

“But defensively, Delane’s interception there, the one play that he had, he did a nice job with that,” Reid continued. “I mean, that was a great job, great way to start the game, and try at the same time to return it.”

Chiefs Showed How Deep Their CB Corps Is With Delane Out

While Kansas City will be hoping to get Delane back sooner rather than later, it can take peace in the quality of depth in the cornerback room. Nohl Williams, L’Jarius Sneed, and Kristian Fulton all played very well on Monday night.

The veteran Sneed was particularly impressive. After two injury riddled years with the Tennessee Titans, many weren’t sure what Sneed had left in the tank. However, he looked like the Sneed of old against Denver, picking up where he left off from his last stint with the Chiefs.

Sneed recorded a team-high eight tackles, as he was in the Broncos’ backfield all night long. Nix was held to just 131 passing yards on 17 completions. If Delane has to miss extended time, the Chiefs are in good hands.