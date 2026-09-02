L’Jarius Sneed Reveals What He Missed Most About Chiefs’ Defense

One of the more underrated moves the Kansas City Chiefs made during the offseason was bringing back cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2020, Sneed played four seasons in Kansas City, winning two Super Bowls with the franchise. Although he never earned a Pro Bowl or All-Pro accolade, Sneed developed into a versatile, high-end player during his time with the Chiefs. He was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2024, but his two-year stint there was riddled with injuries.

CB L’Jarius Sneed Ready for Any Role Within Kansas City Chiefs’ Defense in 2026

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Sneed spoke to the media following Wednesday’s practice, and made it clear that he’s willing to do whatever the Chiefs ask of him.

“Wherever they put me at, I’ll put my pads and be ready to go,” Sneed said when asked if he will be a full-go for the season opener.

“Wherever they put me at, I’m ready to go,” Sneed reiterated when asked how he’s feeling physically.

Sneed was then asked if he missed playing at nickelback, a role he was in often during his first tenure in Kansas City.

“Yeah I missed it,” Sneed said. “You know, Spags (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) threw me in there my second year. He just threw me in there, and I fell in love with it.”

When asked why he missed playing nickel, Sneed cited that it gives him more freedom.

“So I can move around, do what I want to do, and not just [be] down one side,” Sneed answered.

L’Jarius Sneed Impressed With Chiefs’ Young Talent

As Sneed enters his seventh NFL season, he finds himself in a veteran leadership role. When he was asked about his first impression of the Chiefs’ 2026 No. 5 overall draft pick Mansoor Delane, Sneed gave him big praise.

“He’s definitely a dog,” Sneed said. “He’s one-of-a-kind. He’s a first-rounder for a reason.”

Sneed also commented on what it’s like to mentor Delane, as well as second-year CB Nohl Williams.

“Every little thing that I see that they need to touch-up on, I pull them to the side and whisper in it their ears,” Sneed said.