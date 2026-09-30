‘I Don’t Really Care’ — Andy Reid Shrugs off Potential Accolade

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will add a new chapter to their legendary rivalry on Sunday.

It could be a refreshing one, as both teams are currently sitting at 3-0. Kansas City has largely dominated the Raiders since Andy Reid took over as coach in 2013, beating them 18 out of 22 times. With a win this week, Reid can earn a unique accolade specifically concerning the Raiders.

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Over Raiders in Week 4 Will Give Andy Reid Most Wins by a HC Ever at Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium opened in Las Vegas during the 2020 season. The Raiders are now on their sixth different head coach since then in Clint Kubiak.

Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce are tied for the most wins by a head coach at Allegiant Stadium with six. Neither owned a winning record at the venue.

However, Andy Reid does. He has a 6-1 record at Allegiant Stadium, tying him with McDaniels and Pierce. Among those victories was Super Bowl LVIII in the 2023 season.

Reid hadn’t lost a game there until last season in Week 18, which was a meaningless contest that featured few starters.

If he beats the Raiders on Sunday, Reid will have won the most games in the history of Allegiant Stadium. When asked if he was aware of that, Reid gave a very sarcastic response.

“I didn’t know that, and I don’t really care,” Reid said while chuckling.

Andy Reid Isn’t Taking Raiders Lightly

Reid had plenty of praise for Las Vegas’ hot start, starting with its coaching staff.

“He’s a good football coach, and he’s got good assistant coaches,” Reid said. “Guys that have been in the business for a while. They’ve got a good schemes, and guys are executing them fast and accurate. They’ve had a ton of turnovers and batted balls. They’re playing aggressive football.”

Kubiak is in his first year as the Raiders’ head coach. He served as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks last season, helping them win Super Bowl LX.

Kubiak did a great job of elevating Seattle’s offense in just one year, and now he’s doing the same with the Raiders. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is tied for the NFL lead in touchdown passes with nine, and tight end Brock Bowers is coming off being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.