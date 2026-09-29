Raiders Have Sneaky Edge Over Chiefs in AFC West Race

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders are both entering Week 4’s matchup against each other with 3-0 records.

It will be a stark contrast from when they met in 2025’s season finale. The Chiefs came into that game with six wins, and the Raiders with two. Las Vegas emerged victorious in a lackluster 14-12 contest. Now, each team has the AFC West division title on their minds — and the result of this week’s game could be significant in deciding the race.

Las Vegas Raiders Have Scheduling Edge Over Kansas City Chiefs Through Remainder of the Season

Some are still questioning if the Chiefs and Raiders are for real or just off to hot starts. The doubt over Las Vegas looms even larger, as it has had just two winning seasons since 2016. However, it may not matter much. Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated pointed out that the Raiders have a notable scheduling advantage over the Chiefs.

“Projecting six wins out of the team’s remaining schedule (without any real upsets) doesn’t seem ridiculous whatsoever. The Raiders still have games with the Titans, Cardinals, Jets, Browns and the limping Patriots.”

The Chiefs will also face the Cardinals, Jets, and Patriots, but have a much tougher matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals instead of the Browns. The Raiders also get to face the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks at home, while Kansas City will play them on the road.

Examining the Chiefs’ Remaining 2026 Schedule

Kansas City unfortunately has the earliest bye week possible, which comes in Week 5 following the matchup against Las Vegas. That is going to make for a long second half of the season, including a potential postseason run.

In Weeks 7 and 8, the Chiefs will play challenging back-to-back road games against the Seahawks and Denver Broncos. Kansas City beat the Broncos in Week 1, and would have a huge advantage over them if they can get the sweep. The Chiefs’ toughest stretch occurs between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

During that time they will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thanksgiving night — followed by matchups at the Rams, at the Bengals, home against the Patriots, and home against the San Francisco 49ers. All of those teams project to be serious playoff contenders. Kansas City will conclude the season at home against the Raiders, with the division potentially hanging in the balance.