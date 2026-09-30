Andy Reid Provides New Details on Josh Simmons’ Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

The injury status of offensive tackle Josh Simmons has lingered over the team for nearly two months. Simmons sustained a back injury during training camp, and hasn’t practiced since. Coach Andy Reid has been adamant that Simmons is working hard to return and is making progress.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Says OT Josh Simmons Has Bulging Disc in His Back

While speaking to the media, Reid confirmed that Simmons is the only active player who won’t participate in Wednesday’s practice. He then provided some new details we have yet to hear regarding Simmons’ back.

“As far as the injuries go, really Josh is the only one [not practicing],” Reid said. “He is making progress. He’s had a bulging disc in his lower back, and it’s kind of hindered the strength of his leg. He’s working through it, he’s here every day grinding away. We didn’t have to make any roster moves, so we didn’t have to put him on IR (injured reserve). So, it’s all worked out good that way. The positive is, though, he is making progress and getting stronger, which is important with those backs. As we know, backs can be a little tricky.”

This is the first time we have heard that the specific issue with Simmons’ back is a bulging disc. The strength in his leg being impacted is also new information. Reid was also asked if there’s a timetable for Simmons’ return.

“The timeline — that would be the other half of not putting him on IR — you never know with these things,” Reid said. “We just hang in with it. The positive is he’s here, and he’s working and getting better.”

Reid was then asked if surgery is a possibility for Simmons.

“Not right now,” Reid said. “I think we’re heading the right direction here where that shouldn’t happen. We’ll see where it all goes. Knock on wood, we’re going to be in a good place with time.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Supporting Josh Simmons Through His Recovery

Mahomes just spent the entire 2026 offseason rehabbing from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. When asked what he’s seen from Simmons during his recovery, Mahomes echoed Reid’s comments.

“I have a different perspective, obviously my rehab was a lot longer,” Mahomes said. “But at the same time, you put in the work every single day, and you want to get back on that field. I’ve been seeing him, he’s putting in the work, he’s doing whatever it takes to get back on the field as quickly as possible. Hopefully that’s quicker rather than later. I’m excited for him, he’s competing and he’s doing whatever he can to be back out there, and whenever he gets back out there we’ll be ready to go.”

Rookie Kahlil Benson appears poised to make his fourth start of the season in place of Simmons on Sunday against the Raiders. The Chiefs will then have their bye week, with Simmons’ earliest chance to return to action being Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.