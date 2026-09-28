Chiefs Are Having Same Struggle on Both Sides of the Ball

As a whole, the Kansas City Chiefs are feeling great with a 3-0 record.

However, there are some glaring issues that need to be improved as the season continues to unfold. It’s good that the Chiefs are winning in spite of their issues, but they could catch up to them if they aren’t fixed in a timely manner.

“We’ve got plenty of things to work on, but it’s great to be 3-0,” coach Andy Reid said after Kansas City’s 24-10 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Offensive Line Had Worst Performance of Season vs. Dolphins

The Chiefs’ offense looked sharp out of the gate in Week 3’s victory over the Dolphins, scoring touchdowns on each of its first two possessions. Unfortunately, its next touchdown didn’t come until late in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City’s offense sputtered for most of the game against Miami’s defense. A lot of the issues can be attributed to the offensive line. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was under duress often, and was even in noticeable back pain after taking a huge shot from Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson.

Chiefs rookie left tackle Kahlil Benson surrendered three pressures and three quarterback hits, per Pro Football Focus. Even Pro Bowlers Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith had their struggles. Mahomes held up well all things considered, but acknowledged after the game that the offense didn’t play up to par.

“Obviously we didn’t play to our standards that we would hold for ourselves,” Mahomes said.

Chiefs’ Defensive Line Has Had Back-to-Back Bad Performances

Kansas City is also having struggles in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball. For the second consecutive week, the Chiefs did not record a single sack. That was particularly disappointing against Miami, as quarterback Malik Willis had been sacked a league-high nine times entering Week 3.

Kansas City’s defense also allowed over 100 yards rushing for the second straight game. The defensive line just isn’t getting a very good push, and the pass rush isn’t getting home in time. The Dolphins also converted four third down situations of eight yards or longer to go. Star defensive tackle Chris Jones said after the game that the defense has to play with a short memory.

“Don’t let a good or bad play affect the next play,” Jones said.