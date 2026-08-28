Andy Reid Voted NFL’s Most-Coveted Coach as Chiefs Make Major Decision Before Seahawks Game

Andy Reid is heading into the Kansas City Chiefs’ final preseason game with another strong reminder of how highly he is viewed across the NFL.

A new Covers.com survey of 5,022 NFL fans found that Reid was the most-coveted head coach in the league entering the 2026 season. According to the survey, 14.58% of respondents said Reid was the coach they would most want to poach for their own franchise.

Chiefs fans also showed strong loyalty to Reid. Covers.com found that 80.9% of Kansas City supporters would not trade him for another head coach, the second-highest mark in the NFL behind only Seattle.

Reid also ranked third in overall fan confidence with an 8.33 out of 10 score. Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald ranked first at 8.95, followed by New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel at 8.44.

The timing is fitting, with Kansas City preparing to close out the preseason Friday against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

Andy Reid’s Chiefs Career Has Set the NFL Standard

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Reid enters his 14th season with Kansas City in 2026 and his 28th season as an NFL head coach.

He has 307 career wins, including the postseason, which ranks fourth in NFL history and first among active head coaches. Reid is also the first coach in league history to become the winningest head coach for two different franchises, with 149 regular-season wins in Kansas City and 130 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

His Chiefs tenure includes three Super Bowl championships and five Super Bowl appearances in six seasons from 2019 through 2024.

Kansas City also reached seven consecutive AFC Championship Games from 2018 through 2024 and won nine straight AFC West titles through the 2024 season.

Reid’s 2024 team finished 15-2, the best regular-season record in franchise history. He also earned his 300th career victory during that postseason.

The late John Madden predicted early on that Reid would have a major impact in Kansas City.

“Kansas City is just going to get better. This is just the start of it,” Madden said after Reid joined the Chiefs. “He has a plan. And he’s very thorough, very smart. He’s a good coach, always has been.”

More than a decade later, the latest fan survey suggests that confidence in Reid extends well beyond Chiefs Kingdom.

Andy Reid Announces Patrick Mahomes Decision Before Seahawks Game

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Reid also made an important decision ahead of Friday’s preseason finale.

Patrick Mahomes will not play against Seattle as he continues his comeback from surgery to repair torn ACL and LCL ligaments in his left knee, via KCTV5.

Mahomes has not missed a practice since being cleared for training camp and said Tuesday that his recovery continues to move in the right direction.

Still, Reid made the call Wednesday to keep his starting quarterback out of the final preseason game.

Rookie Garrett Nussmeier will start against the Seahawks.

Reid also ruled out Josh Simmons, Jack Cochrane, Ashton Gillotte, Jimmy Holiday, Chris Oladokun and C.J. Hanson.

Mahomes has repeatedly said he wants to play whenever possible, but the Chiefs have continued to take a cautious approach with their franchise quarterback.