Chiefs’ Andy Reid Makes 4-Word Promise After Crushing Super Bowl LIX Loss

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a message for fans after the crushing loss in Super Bowl LIX.

It wasn’t the Kansas City Chiefs’ night in New Orleans as the Philadelphia Eagles rolled to a 40-22 victory, ending the three-peat dream on February 9.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media as he always does, and he had a message for KC fans across the nation, relayed via Arrowhead Pride beat reporter Pete Sweeney.

“We’ll learn from this,” Reid promised, following the heartbreaking conclusion to a magical three-year run.

The Chiefs HC also took full accountability, voicing that “we didn’t play well enough in any of the phases, [and] we didn’t coach well enough.”

Expanding on that, A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman relayed another quote from Reid. “Too many turnovers, too many penalties,” he said. “Against a good football team, can’t do that.”

From the top down, the Chiefs were thoroughly dominated on both sides of the football on Sunday night, in a game reminiscent of the Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Kansas City offensive line allowed a total of 6 sacks and 11 quarterback hits according to ESPN, as Patrick Mahomes looked uncomfortable for the large majority of the game. He was also intercepted twice and finished with a miserable QBR rating of 11.4 out of 100.

Needless to say, it was not the two-time NFL MVP’s best performance, but he wasn’t alone.

There were dropped passes, missed assignments, a nonexistent run game and costly penalties — and it all added up to bad football, plain and simple.

Rest assured; the Chiefs understand that better than anyone, as does Coach Reid. And when he says Kansas City will “learn from this,” there’s strong track record of proof that they will make good on that promise.

