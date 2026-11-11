Andy Reid Makes Controversial Decision on Harrison Butker

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get their second consecutive win in Week 10 when they head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons.

Sitting at a 6-2 record, the Chiefs are trying to keep pace with the 7-2 Denver Broncos in the race for the AFC West division title. One of Kansas City’s biggest struggles this season has been the performance of its special teams.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Sticking With K Harrison Butker in Week 10 vs. Falcons

Chiefs coach Andy Reid met with the media on Wednesday, and announced that he is sticking with Harrison Butker as the team’s kicker in Week 10 against Atlanta.

“As far as the kicking part goes, I’m going to stick with Butker this week, and we’ll go from there,” Reid said.

As he has stated previously, Reid said Butker’s track record has earned him time to figure things out.

“Harrison’s done such a great job for us over time,” Reid said. “Sometimes you go through these little peaks and valley things. You got to give him a chance to work through them, and we’ll see how things go.”

Reid then refused to give a timeline on how patient he will remain with Butker.

“I’m not going to go there, we’ll just take it week by week,” Reid said.

Chiefs Are Committed to Fixing Butker

Reid, as well as special teams coordinator Dave Toub, have consistently defended Butker throughout his struggles, which date back to last year. Butker has missed the most field goal attempts among all kickers in the NFL since the beginning of the 2025 season. He is 12-19 in 2026, and went 33-38 last year.

The Chiefs signed Justin Tucker to the practice squad a few weeks ago as insurance for Butker. However, Toub said the main goal is to get Butker back on track, and not to switch to Tucker.

“Butker is our kicker,” Toub said. “We’re trying to get Butker right. That’s what this whole thing is about. You bring Tucker in, he went through some issues, he missed a certain amount of kicks in 2023 and 2024. He had a lot of things going on in his mind during that time. He’s come back and he’s kicking great. You bring him in, get him around Butker who’s had a couple of issues. Those two guys collaborate and are talking.”