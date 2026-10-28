Chiefs Sign 8-time All-Pro Kicker, Putting Harrison Butker on Hot Seat

The Kansas City Chiefs may be running out of patience with kicker Harrison Butker.

He missed two more field goals last week against the Seattle Seahawks, putting his total of missed kicks up to six on the season (including one missed extra point). Butker’s 15 missed kicks between field goals and PATs combined are the most by any kicker in the NFL since last season.

Kansas City Chiefs Sign K Justin Tucker to Practice Squad

According to a report from The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell, the Chiefs are signing veteran kicker Justin Tucker to their practice squad.

McDowell also noted that the Chiefs worked out Ben Sauls and Harrison Mevis, but ultimately opted for Tucker. Entering the NFL in 2012 as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens, Tucker quickly established himself as one of the best kickers in the league.

Over the course of 13 seasons, Tucker was named an All-Pro eight times and a Pro Bowler seven times. At one point he had the longest field goal ever made in NFL history at 66-yards. He began to decline a bit in 2023, and it carried over into 2024 — missing 13 field goals and three PATs during that span.

During the 2025 offseason, the Ravens released Tucker after he was suspended for 10 games over allegations that he engaged in inappropriate behaviors during massage sessions. Tucker was never found guilty for the accusations, but hasn’t played in the NFL since 2024 despite having tryouts with multiple teams.

Harrison Butker May be on Short Leash

Coach Andy Reid has continuously praised Butker through his struggles, but admitted after the loss to the Seahawks that Butker is in a rut and needs to figure things out.

“He’s been one of the most consistent kickers in football,” Reid said. “He’s off a bit. Got to fix it.”

Butker has tried remaining in good spirits, and isn’t making any excuses for his performance, but acknowledged the reality of the situation.

“I try to take one kick at a time,” Butker said. “I’m blessed with every opportunity I get, and I try to do my best. Life a kicker, it either goes in or it doesn’t. Unfortunately, there’s been some kicks that haven’t gone in.”

Butker had knee surgery during the 2024 season, and hasn’t been the same since. Many have wondered whether or not he is fully healthy, but the Chiefs have not mentioned any injuries that he could be dealing with. Still just 31 years old, one would think Butker would still have plenty left in the tank.