Andy Reid Reveals New Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Clue

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid appears ready for Travis Kelce’s wedding.

On June 26, Kansas City men’s clothing store Peters Clothiers shared a photo on Instagram Stories showing Reid holding a navy garment bag after picking up his custom suit ahead of Kelce’s wedding to Taylor Swift.

The latest update comes just weeks after the shop revealed that Reid, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, and vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder had all been fitted for formalwear ahead of the highly anticipated celebration.

While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed wedding details, Reid’s latest stop has added to speculation that the event is drawing closer.

Andy Reid Picks Up a Custom Suit Ahead of Taylor & Travis’ Wedding

Peters Clothiers first hinted at its role in the wedding earlier this month.

On June 12, the Kansas City tailor shared photos of Reid trying on a black tuxedo while owner Spiro Arvanitakis made final adjustments.

Burkholder was also photographed in his custom suit while Veach stood nearby.

The shop captioned the post, “KC CHIEFS Andy Reid, Brett Veach and Rick Burkholder getting ready for the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Wedding! Custom made by PETERS CLOTHIERS.”

Now, Reid has officially picked up his completed suit, suggesting preparations continue as wedding speculation intensifies.

Andy Reid Previously Joked About Fitting Into His Tuxedo

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Reid has addressed Kelce and Swift’s wedding several times in recent months.

During an appearance on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” in May, the veteran coach joked that he had been making lifestyle adjustments to ensure his tuxedo still fit.

“Well, listen, I’ve cut back on the cheeseburgers a bit now that I’m older so I can get in the tuxedo,” Reid said.

Earlier that month, Reid also appeared on “The Drive” on 96.5 The Fan, where host Carrington Harrison asked if he had received an invitation.

“Well, I probably have. You know, I probably have,” Reid replied. “And if I don’t outgrow my tuxedo before then, I’m going.”

When Harrison suggested buying a brand-new tuxedo for what he called “the social event of maybe our lifetime,” Reid laughed.

“I’m not the show, I’m not the show. I’m just gonna show up,” he said.

Reid also shared his happiness for the couple.

“Those guys, I’m so happy for ’em,” he said. “When it really comes down to it, it doesn’t matter how big the show is around them. They’re in love, and that’s the most important thing.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Speculation Continues to Grow

Reid’s latest appearance comes as speculation surrounding Kelce and Swift’s wedding continues to build.

Reports of hotel bookings involving Chiefs players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with city permits tied to New York City events ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, have fueled widespread discussion about a possible celebration.

Some fans have speculated that Madison Square Garden could play a role in the festivities, although neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed those reports or announced any official wedding plans.

Before the couple announced their engagement in August 2025, Reid was also asked what stories he might tell if he delivered a wedding speech.

“Well, there are a few I can’t tell,” he joked before continuing.

“No, there are a lot of great stories. He’s done so many good things, all the things he’s done off the field that people don’t know about, just helping people out. He’s got a big heart that way, and I appreciate that the most.”