Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest List Is Packed With A-List Surprises

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is expected to be one of the biggest celebrity events of the year, and the guest list is already shaping up to match the occasion.

The singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their engagement in August 2025. While neither has publicly confirmed the exact date or location of the ceremony, several friends, family members, teammates, and celebrities have revealed they received invitations or expect to attend.

Swift has even joked that narrowing down the guest list won’t be necessary.

“The only stressful weddings are ones where you have a small amount, and people are on the bubble,” Swift said during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show.” “And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them, to see if they should be there. I’m not gonna do that.”

Instead, she joked that “anyone I’ve ever talked to” would receive an invitation.

Ed Sheeran and Jack Antonoff Among Swift’s Closest Friends Expected to Attend

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One of Swift’s closest friends, Ed Sheeran, appears set to play a role in the festivities.

During an interview on the U.K.’s “Hits Radio Breakfast Show,” host Fleur East asked Swift whether Sheeran would perform at the wedding after revealing he is frequently asked to sing at ceremonies.

“It would be hard to keep him from it, I think!” Swift replied. “That’s the thing, he’s like, ‘I’m always being asked to sing at weddings.’ It’s like, ‘Ed, if there is a stage, you know you’ll be on it.’ He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want.”

Producer Jack Antonoff also fueled speculation during an appearance on the “Today” show when Craig Melvin asked whether he had “any big weddings this summer.”

Antonoff smiled before responding, “Uh, I hope. Yeah, I hope so, man.”

His wife, actress Margaret Qualley, is also widely expected to attend.

The Haim sisters are also expected to be at the celebration. Swift began 2026 by attending Este Haim’s New Year’s Eve wedding to tech entrepreneur Jonathan “Johnny” Levin.

Longtime friend Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, have also reportedly received invitations. Swift attended Gomez’s wedding and delivered a speech during the reception. Gomez has also been rumored to be among Swift’s bridesmaids.

Travis Kelce’s Family and NFL Friends Confirm Their Invitations

Several people close to Kelce have publicly confirmed they will be attending.

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle revealed one of the couple’s requests while speaking with ExtraTV during the Tight Ends & Friends concert presented by Sports Illustrated and Reese’s.

“They said absolutely no gifts,” Kittle shared. “But I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin.”

Jason Kelce also confirmed he is looking forward to celebrating his younger brother’s wedding.

“Obviously very excited, very excited for my brother, obviously a big moment for him,” Jason told reporters at his Team 62 fundraiser. “I’m very happy for both of them and looking forward to celebrating with them.”

Kylie Kelce, however, has declined to discuss the wedding publicly.

On her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, she joked, “Quit asking me and me and my mother-in-law [Donna Kelce] about upcoming nuptials. Nobody’s (expletive) telling you anything.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also strongly suggested he received an invitation during an interview on “The Drive.”

“Well, I probably have. You know, I probably have. And if I don’t outgrow my tuxedo before then, I’m going,” Reid joked.

He added, “Those guys, I’m so happy for ’em. When it really comes down to it, it doesn’t matter how big the show is around them. They’re in love, and that’s the most important thing.”

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are expected to be among the wedding’s VIP guests after Kelce served as a groomsman during their 2022 wedding. Mahomes also joined Kelce during his bachelor party celebrations in San Diego alongside Jason.

Reports have also indicated that Mahomes and Jason are playing significant roles in the wedding party.

San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, also confirmed they plan to attend.

“We’ve known Travis for a while now and we’re just so happy that he found his person,” Kristin told Page Six at the 2026 Tight Ends & Friends Concert in Nashville.

Kyle added, “Really, it is just excitement … it’s the royal wedding!”

Hollywood Stars Also Expected at Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Several actors, musicians and television personalities have also acknowledged receiving invitations.

Suki Waterhouse told Variety she plans to attend and hopes the celebration provides inspiration for her own future wedding to Robert Pattinson.

“Nothing scarier than the actual planning part, right?” Waterhouse said. “I’m gonna go to Taylor’s wedding, and maybe I’ll get some inspiration. It will be amazing.”

Swift also invited Graham Norton to appear when she was on “The Graham Norton Show.”

“If you’re inviting me, it’s very big,” Norton replied.

Later, on his “Wanging On” podcast, Norton joked, “I can say nothing. I’ve signed so many NDAs.”

He later clarified that the NDA comment was simply a joke.

Zoë Kravitz also received an invitation despite recent online speculation about the pair’s friendship.

Additional reports indicate Oscar winner Adrien Brody is expected to attend with designer Georgina Chapman.

Singer Sombr has also reportedly received an invitation.