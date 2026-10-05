Andy Reid Gives Ominous Update on Kingsley Suamataia Benching

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid decided to bench offensive guard Kingsley Suamataia during Sunday’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fifth-year veteran Mike Caliendo got the start on Suamataia’s place. Unsurprisingly, Caliendo struggled for much of the game, particularly in pass protection. Given how well Suamataia has played this season, it is assumed that he was benched due to disciplinarian reasons.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Refuses to Reveal Why He Benched Kingsley Suamataia

Reid got ahead of the questions about his decision to bench Suamataia while speaking to the media after the game.

“As far as the Kingsley thing goes, before you guys ask, that’s between Kingsley and I,” Reid said. “We’ll figure it out, and down the road we’ll be better as a team for it, and Kingsley will be better for it.”

Reid was then asked if Suamataia was being disciplined for something, and the slightly irritated Reid doubled down on his previous response.

“That’s between Kingsley and I — I might have stuttered when I said that,” Reid said. “That’s where I’m at with Kingsley, and I’ll take care of it.”

Reid is known to not reveal much when it comes to personal matters with his players. With the Chiefs set to go on their bye week, we’ll have to wait a while to see if Suamataia gets his starting job back quickly or if it will take some time.

Chiefs Overcame Numerous Obstacles to Defeat Raiders

Kansas City defeated the Raiders in a tight 30-27 contest, and it came with plenty of adversity. On the Chiefs’ second drive of the game, wide receiver Rashee Rice injured his hamstring.

Rice would not return to the game, but afterwards Reid described the injury as a “tweak,” potentially indicating it isn’t serious. Late in the fourth quarter, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton sustained a gruesome ankle injury after making a huge 55-yard reception.

Thornton was carted off the field, and Reid said that his outlook for the rest of the season didn’t look good. Thornton was in the midst of the best game of his career, posting five receptions for 11 yards and two touchdowns.