Andy Reid Announces Positive Injury Update on Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy After Training Camp Scare

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have avoided a major setback after a weekend that saw two wide receivers leave practice with injuries.

Head coach Andy Reid provided encouraging updates on Xavier Worthy and rookie Cyrus Allen after both exited Saturday’s training camp session early. While neither player was on the field when practice began Monday at Missouri Western State University, Reid said he expects both receivers to return later this week.

The update comes as Kansas City continues its first padded practices of training camp while monitoring several players recovering from injuries.

Andy Reid Expects Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen Back This Week

Speaking to reporters Monday, Reid said Worthy’s injury is not expected to keep him out for long.

According to ESPN’s Nate Taylor, Reid said Worthy suffered a sprained shoulder and expects both Worthy and Allen to return to practice later this week.

The news is especially encouraging for Worthy after the speedy receiver left Saturday’s workout following a hard fall while making a deep catch.

The former first-round pick underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason after dislocating his shoulder last season. It has not been confirmed whether Saturday’s injury involved the same shoulder.

Although Worthy walked off the field under his own power and did not appear to be in significant discomfort, his exit immediately raised concerns given his recent injury history.

The receiver is entering his third NFL season after Kansas City selected him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

As a rookie, Worthy totaled 638 receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns—six receiving and three rushing. Last season, he appeared in 14 games, catching 42 passes for 532 yards and one touchdown.

Cyrus Allen Avoids Serious Injury After Collision

Allen’s injury initially appeared more concerning.

The rookie receiver left practice on a cart after colliding with a teammate during a special teams punt drill.

After further evaluation, however, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Allen suffered only a bruised shin, with no torn ligaments or broken bones.

Following Saturday’s practice, special teams coordinator Dave Toub explained exactly what happened during the play.

“Yeah, (CB Kaiir) Elam was catching the ball, he was a gunner,” Toub said. “They were both playing gunner, and Elam was catching it. It was clearly there, and Allen came in. He thought he was catching it, and they collided. I mean, I hate to see somebody get hurt, especially on a special teams drill. We’ll see how he is.”

Reid’s latest update suggests Allen’s recovery is progressing well enough that a return later this week remains possible.

Chiefs Continue Monitoring Other Injured Players

The Chiefs are also keeping a close eye on several defensive players as training camp continues.

Second-year defensive end Ashton Gillotte was seen Monday without a helmet after suffering what Reid previously described as a strained hamstring late last week.

While Gillotte remained off to the side during practice, Reid has not indicated that the injury is expected to become a long-term issue.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott remains on the physically unable to perform list as he continues recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during his rookie season.

If his rehabilitation continues as expected, Norman-Lott could be activated later this month.