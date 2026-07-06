Chiefs Announce Major Update on Arrowhead Move as Questions Grow Over Promised $8 Billion Economic Boost

The Kansas City Chiefs have released new economic projections tied to their move from Arrowhead Stadium, but not everyone agrees that the numbers tell the full story.

The Chiefs announced in December 2025 that they will leave Missouri for a new $3 billion stadium in Wyandotte County, Kansas. The team expects the stadium to open in 2031.

The project also includes a new $300 million practice facility and team headquarters in Olathe, Kansas. Now, the Chiefs say the larger development could generate billions of dollars in economic activity and create thousands of jobs.

Some critics, however, are questioning how much taxpayers and local communities will actually benefit.

Chiefs Project $8.4 Billion Impact During Construction

The Chiefs released the results of a report from Econsult Solutions, Inc. that examined the potential economic impact of the team’s plans.

According to the report, the overall project represents a one-time capital investment of $4.5 billion. The analysis projects that spending could generate another $1.9 billion in indirect economic activity through business-to-business spending.

It also projects $1.8 billion in induced impact, which refers to spending generated by employee wages.

Combined, the report estimates an $8.4 billion total economic impact during the construction period.

The Chiefs also said the construction phase could support 36,500 jobs, generate $2.7 billion in employee compensation and bring in $106.4 million in tax revenue for Kansas.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan called the project a major opportunity for both the state and the wider Kansas City region.

“Since Lamar Hunt relocated the team from Dallas to Kansas City in 1963, the franchise has continued to drive significant economic, cultural, and community impact throughout Chiefs Kingdom,” Donovan said in a news release.

“This once-in-a-generation project – which is really four projects in one – offers a truly transformational impact for the State of Kansas and the entire Kansas City region,” he continued. “This project has real short-term and long-term benefits, and we are excited about what we will be building together over the next five years and beyond.”

Chiefs Say New Stadium Could Bring $1.5 Billion Impact Each Year

The Chiefs also released projections for what could happen after the new stadium opens.

According to the report, stadium operations and visitor spending could generate $1.5 billion in annual economic impact across the greater Kansas City region.

The Chiefs say that activity could support 8,500 jobs, generate $833.9 million in employee compensation and bring Kansas $76 million in annual tax revenue.

Kansas Speaker of the House Daniel Hawkins said the project meets several of the state’s economic goals.

“We enter into strategic economic partnerships for three fundamental reasons … to grow our economy, create jobs and lessen the burden on Kansas taxpayers,” Hawkins said in a news release.

“The partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs clearly answers the call on each and this study answers a lot of questions that have been raised about the project,” he added.

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson also argued that economic growth and job creation could help fund services without increasing taxes.

“By generating tens of millions of dollars of revenue for the state and creating thousands of Kansas jobs, this project helps place Kansas on solid financial footing for generations to come while lessening the burden on our taxpayers,” Masterson said.

Critics Question the Promised Economic Boost

The newly released projections have not ended the debate over the Chiefs’ move.

Economist Michael Austin said the figures focus on gross economic output without showing whether taxpayers will receive enough value in return.

“It just gives us gross output numbers without proving that taxpayers are getting a return on that investment,” Austin told KMBC9.

Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Christal Watson supported the development in the Chiefs’ news release.

“It creates new and incredible investment in our community that will positively impact every corner of Wyandotte County,” she said.

Her former chief of staff, Frank Ramirez, has taken a different position. Ramirez also told KMBC 9 that his opposition to the Chiefs’ plans was the main reason he left his position.

“For some reason, state officials thought it was necessary to give billions of dollars of tax money away to one of the richest families in the country,” Ramirez wrote on social media.

Edwardsville Planning Commission Chair John Altevogt also criticized the project and its potential effect on Wyandotte County.

“This is a perfect example of predatory development, of developers coming in and trashing your community,” Altevogt said.