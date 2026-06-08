Arrowhead Stadium Move Hits New Hurdle as Kansas Officials Clash Over Control

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ proposed new Arrowhead Stadium project in Kansas has cleared several major hurdles, but a new disagreement over governance and oversight is drawing attention.

At the center of the debate is whether Wyandotte County has secured a guaranteed seat on the board that would oversee the proposed stadium if the project moves forward.

While county leaders believe they have earned representation through their financial commitment to the project, at least one Kansas lawmaker disagrees.

The dispute comes as Kansas continues working through details of a package designed to help fund a proposed $3 billion new Arrowhead Stadium complex.

New Arrowhead Stadium Oversight Board Becomes Focus of Kansas Debate

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The disagreement centers on the Kansas Sports Facilities Authority, a governing body created earlier this year through state legislation.

If the project moves forward, the authority would own the stadium, oversee operations, and manage the Chiefs’ rent payments throughout the lease.

According to NPR, Rep. Sean Tarwater, a Republican from Johnson County, recently argued that Wyandotte County may not qualify for representation on the authority’s board despite approving a substantial local contribution.

According to Tarwater, provisions included in Wyandotte County’s ordinance could prevent the county from receiving one of the seats reserved for participating local governments.

“When I had my conversation with the mayor recently, she was really unaware that it was not done correctly, and so I think it’s an easy change,” Tarwater told Fox4.

Speaking to The Beacon, Tarwater added, “They knew unconditionally what they were doing going into it. They didn’t make the change.”

County leaders strongly disagree with that interpretation.

“We’re in a good place with the state,” said Christal Watson, mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

“And when I say state, we’ve been working directly with the governor, lieutenant governor’s office. … I understand (Tarwater’s) concerns, but I’m sure they understand ours.”

The Chiefs’ New Stadium Funding Plan Relies on Multiple STAR Bond Districts

A significant portion of the proposed funding package for the new Arrowhead Stadium project relies on Kansas STAR bonds.

STAR bonds allow future sales tax revenue generated within a designated district to help fund construction costs for major developments.

The Chiefs proposal currently involves three separate STAR bond districts.

Kansas plans to establish a statewide district capable of supporting approximately $1.8 billion in bonds tied to the stadium project.

The city of Olathe approved its own STAR bond district that would contribute roughly $400 million toward a Chiefs headquarters complex.

Meanwhile, Wyandotte County approved a local STAR bond district expected to generate approximately $450 million.

During negotiations, county commissioners expressed concerns about protecting local tax revenue and maintaining control over their district’s boundaries.

District 5 Commissioner Carlos Pacheco explained those concerns during discussions.

“If you include the whole county in our local increment, then all of a sudden we’re talking about way more than what we thought we were getting into,” Pacheco said.

Kansas Leaders Say Arrowhead Stadium Contribution Earns Them a Seat

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County officials maintain that nothing in their ordinance restricts the state’s ability to create its own STAR bond district.

Instead, they argue the ordinance only protects Wyandotte County’s local contribution to the new Arrowhead Stadium project.

Pacheco told The Beacon that commissioners intentionally avoided language that could interfere with state plans.

“Knowing that if we were to perhaps limit the state portion of things, they were probably going to balk at it, and then we were going to have difficulty with further negotiations,” he said.

UG Commissioner Andrew Davis also argued that the ordinance does not place restrictions on the state’s district boundaries.

As a result, county leaders believe they remain fully eligible for representation on the authority board.

Why the New Stadium’s Authority Board Matters

The debate carries significant implications because the authority board will oversee many aspects of the stadium’s future operations.

One of its most important responsibilities will be managing the Chiefs’ annual rent payments.

Under the proposed agreement, the team would pay approximately $7 million annually in rent.

Those funds would be placed into a maintenance and operations account overseen by the authority.

The board would likely decide how that money is spent throughout the lease term.

In addition to representatives connected to the Chiefs, Olathe, and Wyandotte County, appointments would also come from the governor, legislative leaders from both parties, and the Kansas secretary of commerce.

The oversight discussion comes as the Chiefs continue making progress on their planned move to Kansas. By 2030, the site in Olathe is expected to become home to the team’s new $300 million headquarters and training facility, a major component of the franchise’s broader Kansas expansion, which also includes a proposed $3 billion Arrowhead Stadium project in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly joined Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt in December to announce the move. The plan took another step forward in February when the Olathe City Council approved the team’s use of local tax incentives to help support the project.