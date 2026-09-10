Chiefs Upgrade Starter to Full Participant in Thursday’s Practice

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their first injury report for their Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Only two players missed practice on Thursday — offensive tackle Josh Simmons (back) and safety Chamarri Conner (knee). Neither are expected to suit up and play on Monday night. However, the Chiefs did get some good news on the injury front.

Kansas City Chiefs DE Ashton Gillotte Upgraded to Full Participant in Thursday’s Practice

Here are the players who were listed on Kansas City’s injury report, but practiced in full:

QB Patrick Mahomes – Knee

WR Xavier Worthy – Shoulder

WR Rashee Rice – Knee

G Trey Smith – Hip

DE Ashton Gillotte – Foot

DE R Mason Thomas – Hamstring

LB Jack Cochrane – Knee

CB L’Jarius Sneed – Knee

The name that jumps off that list is Gillotte, who sustained a ruptured plantar fascia in his right foot early during training camp. That caused him to miss a lot of practices, as well as all three preseason games. Gillotte is listed as a starter on the Chiefs’ unofficial depth chart, but it will be interesting to see who gets the most snaps between him, R Mason Thomas, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Chiefs Would Greatly Benefit From Ashton Gillotte Breakout Season

Kansas City is high on Gillotte, and believes he can take a big step forward in his development in 2026. A 2025 third-round pick out of Louisville, Gillotte is entering his second season in the NFL. As a rookie, he totaled 38 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a pass defensed, appearing in all 17 games.

When he’s healthy, Gillotte brings an appealing skillset. He’s big and strong, and can rush from multiple positions. In the run game, he sets a hard edge, but he’s a lot quicker and more athletic than he gets credit for. That speed allows him to make plays outside his area and his hustle is off the charts.

It would make sense that Gillotte would get the bulk of his snaps on first and second down, then head to the bench in favor of Thomas or Anudike-Uzomah. However, if Thomas proves he can play well against the run, Gillotte’s snaps may reduce even more. Given that they’re similar style players, Gillotte could rotate with George Karlaftis often.