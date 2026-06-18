Inconsistent Chiefs Starter Projected to Fulfill Potential in 2026

Several Kansas City Chiefs players didn’t play up to snuff in 2025.

That played a large role in the team finishing with a 6-11 record. The Chiefs will be banking on some of those guys to bounce back in 2026, along with a slew of new pieces that will make up their revamped young core.

Kansas City Chiefs DE George Karlaftis projected to put it all together in 2026

Jesse Newell of The Athletic recently answered several questions in his Chiefs mailbag. Among them was identifying one player on both offense and defense who he feels will be the most improved in 2026.

The offensive player he selected was wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who has been a popular breakout candidate during the offseason. On the defensive side, Newell believes Karlaftis could exceed expectations.

“Entering his fifth year at age 25 (Karlaftis is two days older than Chargers first-round rookie defensive end Akheem Mesidor, if you want a comparison there), Karlaftis also played through injury last season after breaking his right hand. Defensive line coach Joe Cullen revealed last month that Karlaftis’ right hand is used most for power, which meant the defensive end was limited with one of the top pass-rushing tools in his arsenal a season ago. Even while injured, Karlaftis’ QB pressure rate ranked 18th among 102 qualified defensive linemen, according to Next Gen Stats. That’s typically a more reliable stat year-to-year than sacks, and Karlaftis should also be helped by the Chiefs upgrading their defensive line this offseason.”

Karlaftis was stellar during his first two years in the NFL, racking up 16.6 sacks and 80 total tackles. Unfortunately, his sack production reduced over his next two seasons to 14. As Newell alluded to, a big reason for Karlaftis’ regression in 2025 can be attributed to undergoing surgery on his right hand during the Chiefs’ bye week.

Karlaftis Should Lead Chiefs’ Revamped Pass Rushing Attack

Karlaftis recorded just one of his six sacks on the season post surgery. That shows that he was clearly limited after the procedure and wasn’t able to play with as much power, which Cullen said is the basis of Karlaftis’ pass rushing attack.

“One of the things, and George didn’t say anything, but he broke his hand,” Cullen said. “He had a broken hand and didn’t miss a game. He had to have surgery during the bye week. And that was his power hand, he likes to use his right hand with power. He’s now healthy and he’s exciting going into his fifth year. He knows the defense like the back of his hand. He knows Spags’ (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) defense and our defense well. I’m excited for him to have a great year.”

If Karlaftis can remain healthy, it’s reasonable to expect him to have a big year in 2026. Rookie R Mason Thomas could open things up for him. Karlaftis hasn’t had a quality edge rusher lining up opposite of him in quite some time. Thomas’ speed rush combined with Karlaftis’ power approach should compellent each other nicely. Also in the mix is Ashton Gillotte, who should take another step in his development in his second season.