Chiefs DE Ashton Gillotte Shares Honest Evaluation on His Development

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping their 2026 NFL Draft class will be special, but there is also still plenty of optimism for their 2025 picks.

Left tackle Josh Simmons and cornerback Nohl Williams have been predicted by many to be breakout players for the Chiefs this season. Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott and wide receiver Jalen Royals project to have increased roles after injury-riddle rookie seasons.

Kansas City Chiefs DE Ashton Gillotte Critical of His Performance in 2025

The Chiefs selected Gillotte in the third round (66th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. He posted 131 total tackles, 26.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles during his four-year collegiate at Louisville.

In his rookie season with Kansas City, Gillotte appeared in all 17 games, recording 38 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defensed in two starts.

That was good enough for him to earn the Chiefs’ Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year award. Despite that, Gillotte revealed while speaking to the media last week he was unhappy with what he saw on film from his performance as a rookie.

“I’m being honest, I didn’t like how I looked on film,” Gillotte said. “But, that’s because I’ve always been my worst critic. But, I think there’s some things I can learn from. I don’t think I moved like myself or played exactly how I wanted to play, but those are all things I can learn from. It’s a journey. Not everyone’s journey is going to be the same, you’re not always going to click how you want at first, so I’m just trying to keep patient, give it up to God and just let it come to fruition.”

Gillotte Will Have to Fend off R Mason Thomas for Playing Time in 2026

Chiefs 2026 second-round pick R Mason Thomas will compete with Gillotte for the starting defensive end role opposite veteran George Karlaftis. Gillotte could have a leg up on Thomas as a second-year player, as he stated he feel much more comfortable in his role than this time last year.

“It feels good,” Gillotte said about how things feel now versus last year. “Obviously, the whole thing of, like, your rookie nerves, you’re kind of past that. You’re kind of in the rhythm and really didn’t feel like we had a break from that. Our break was short, and it was good, and we were back in the building. So, just keep building on what we did last year. I’ve already had some under my belt, so I can just keep moving forward.”

Regardless of whether he is a consistent starter for the Chiefs or not, Gillotte is willing to take on any role he must in order for the team to be productive and get back to winning.

“For me, do what I can to contribute to this team,” Gillotte said. “We have a goal of what we want to accomplish every year, and that’s always a Lombardi. When you set that standard, that’s the standard we’ve got to live up to. So, whatever I can do to put my best foot forward to put this team in the best position and however I can contribute, that’s my goal. I just want to be able to provide.”