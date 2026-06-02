Chiefs Get 2 Big Predictions for 2026 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing a lot of uncertainty heading into the 2026 season.

Although he appears to be ahead of schedule, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Week 1 status is still unknown. His top wide receiver, Rashee Rice, is currently serving a 30-day stint in jail while also recovery from knee surgery.

The Chiefs are also counting on several rookies and second-year players to play well. While it can be concerning going into the unknown, it is also exciting. Kansas City has a great track record of retooling quickly and being a powerhouse.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 13 Matchup vs. Los Angeles Rams Named 1 of ‘Must-Watch’ Games of 2026 Season

The staff at ESPN came up with 100 “big things to know” heading into the 2026 season, as we are officially 100 days away from the NFL season opener as of June 1. Among them was a section of must-watch games, and analyst Ben Solak selected the Chiefs and Rams’ Week 13 matchup on Thursday Night Football as one of them.

“Any time the Rams and Chiefs face off, I’ll be reminded of the 2018 game in the LA Memorial Coliseum. The 54-51 fireworks show remains the most potent offensive performance I’ve ever seen on a football field. The same game isn’t guaranteed, of course. But this year, Chiefs-Rams comes with big narratives, as two ex-Chief CBs (Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson) face their old team in a primetime Thursday night slot. There should be big postseason implications on this one as well.”

This game will take place one week after Kansas City’s Thanksgiving showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Emotions will be flying high not only for McDuffie and Watson, but their former teammates as well. This matchup has been made even bigger since ESPN put out this piece, as the Rams have acquired All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. If the Chiefs gel quickly, this could be a Super Bowl LXI preview.

DE R Mason Thomas Predicted to Make Big Impact as a Rookie

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid named five underrated rookies who were not first-round picks that he believes will make a big impact in 2026. Thomas topped his list.

“The Chiefs have lacked pass-rush consistency throughout the Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid era, and Thomas is tailor-made to step in as an impactful designated pass rusher. He has one of the better motors and pass-rush repertoires of any prospect in the 2026 class.”

Thomas could be a three-down starter right off the bat for Kansas City. Even if he isn’t, he’ll play a big role in its pass rush. Thomas will bring some much-needed speed to the Chiefs’ defensive line, which will pay dividends both against the run and trying to bring down opposing quarterbacks.

Thomas played his entire four-year collegiate career with the Oklahoma Sooners. He broke out during his junior season in 2024, recording 23 total tackles (12.5 for loss), nine sacks, and two forced fumbles, earning Second-Team All-SEC honors. Thomas followed that up with 26 tackles (9.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2025 as a senior, earning First-Time All-SEC honors. His pro comp is Denver Broncos Pro Bowl edge rusher Nik Bonitto.