Chiefs Get Bad News After Broncos Game

The Kansas City Chiefs have nothing to play for during their final game of the season against the Denver Broncos.

After defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10 on Christmas Day, the Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, securing home-field advantage and a first-round bye. While Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and the bulk of the team’s starters will rest, they all traveled to Denver for the Week 18 matchup.

Just before kickoff, however, the team got some bad news about their travel plans. CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson posted, “Kansas City has to stay overnight in Denver because of weather issues in KC. 8 inches of snow have already fallen and they are expecting up to 12 inches. There is 2 inches of ice underneath the snow and airport is closed. They will leave tomorrow morning.”

Thankfully, the delay will be more of a nuisance than a major schedule detriment due to their first-round bye. However, for Mahomes, it may be a little nerve-wracking since his wife, Brittany Mahomes, is due any day with baby No. 3.

The Chiefs also had trouble getting to Denver before the game, as severe winter weather halted flights at Kansas City International Airport, The Kansas City Star reported. The team tried to leave earlier, but mechanical issues with the charter flight prevented the Chiefs from taking off.

Chiefs Backup QB Carson Wentz Set a Clear Goal Against the Broncos in Week 18

Chiefs backup quarterback Carson Wentz, who makes his debut start with the franchise against Denver, set a simple goal for himself.

“Have fun,” Wentz told reporters. “Have fun. Obviously, I want to play well and have success out there and ultimately, more than anything, get a win. That’s the goal. Obviously, we know the circumstances.

“We know kind of where we’re at, the reason I’m playing and not Pat and all the things, but I still go out there and expect to win. I’m going to prepare to go out there and win and then have a good performance with this offense. We’re preparing for that.”

Chiefs offensive coordinator Nagy Wentz told reporters of Wentz making his first start in nearly a year, “As a coach, you get pumped up, you get excited and you want to go out there and do everything you can to help him go out and lead the team to a win.”

While the Chiefs have nothing to play for, the Broncos need a win to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Several NFL Teams Need the Chiefs to Defeat the Broncos to Make the Playoffs

While it’s not often conference rivals cheer for one another, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is hoping the Chiefs come out victorious on Sunday. After the Bengals defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, they can clinch a playoff spot if the Chiefs win and if the New York Jets defeat the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins are also cheering for Kansas City to win. If Miami defeats the Jets and the Broncos lose, they will earn a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. Unfortunately for both teams, the Broncos held a 24-0 lead over the Chiefs at halftime.